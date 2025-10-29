ACCA and MSB strengthen strategic partnership to elevate financial talent standards

This milestone marks a significant achievement for MSB and underscores ACCA’s growing influence in driving global professional standards within Vietnam’s financial sector.

The certification ceremony took place on October 27 in Hanoi, as part of the strategic MoU signing between ACCA and MSB, alongside a panel discussion.

With this recognition, MSB joins the network of organisations accredited by ACCA for providing a globally standardised environment for professional growth and talent development.

MSB and ACCA representatives at the certification ceremony in Hanoi on October 27, marking a new milestone in their strategic partnership to promote global professional standards and sustainable growth in Vietnam’s financial sector. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

According to To Quoc Hung, country manager of ACCA Vietnam and board member of Britcham Vietnam, the certification represents the result of close collaboration and a rigorous evaluation process based on ACCA’s global standards.

“ACCA highly values MSB’s people development strategy, particularly its efforts in fostering a culture of continuous learning, nurturing capabilities, and inspiring employees to reach their full potential,” Hung said. “Partners like MSB not only contribute to enhancing professional standards in Vietnam but also play a key role in shaping the next generation of financial leaders.”

He further emphasised that ACCA continues to expand strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions in Vietnam to help them develop specialised human resources amid the growing integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the global financial system.

“As Vietnamese banks move towards international governance standards, aligning workforce capabilities with globally recognised qualifications such as ACCA is no longer optional, it is essential for integration,” Hung noted.

For MSB, the certification serves as a strong validation of its long-term investment in people, a core pillar in the bank’s comprehensive transformation journey.

“We don’t see people as resources but as the lifeblood of our organisation. Each individual brings unique aspirations and values. When we empower them to grow, we are not only developing human capital but also building a better future,” said Nguyen Hoang Linh, CEO of MSB.

According to MSB representatives, the certification marks a strategic milestone in the bank’s 2024-2027 human resource development roadmap, aiming to nurture a team of globally competent financial professionals with expertise in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Basel III/IV, and proficiency in data analytics and automation.

Echoing this view, Nguyen Ngoc Cuong, human resources director at MSB, said that embedding ESG principles into their human resource strategy has been a core direction of the bank for over three years.

“We are integrating ESG principles into our organisational culture, from fair recruitment and transparent training to data-driven governance. The success of every employee must be sustainable, aligned with the balanced growth of both the organisation and society,” Cuong shared.

With a network of more than 247,000 members and 526,000 students worldwide, ACCA is one of the most influential accounting and finance professional bodies in Vietnam. The growing number of banks attaining ACCA Approved Employer certification reflects an inevitable trend of aligning domestic talent development and professional ethics with international standards.

Under the new partnership, ACCA will work closely with MSB to deliver specialised internal training programmes designed to equip finance and accounting teams with international expertise while embedding ESG and digital transformation perspectives into daily practice.

Experts exchange insights during the panel discussion. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The panel discussion, held alongside the certification ceremony, brought together leading experts and business leaders to discuss the theme “From ESG to Human Resource Strategy - Partnering to Shape Sustainable Growth Standards”.

Nguyen Thi Nguyet Anh, operations officer, country advisory and economics of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), highlighted that ESG is no longer an academic concept but a strategic compass for sustainable development in the financial and banking sector.

“When banks invest in human development, foster inclusivity, and empower employees, they are also building trust, their most valuable asset. Putting people at the centre transforms ESG from a declaration into a practical journey towards responsible and human-centric growth.”

Nguyen Viet Thinh, FCCA and member of the ACCA Vietnam Member Committee, shared that ESG has become inseparable from modern corporate growth strategies. “Finance professionals today are not merely record-keepers or controllers, they are strategic enablers of sustainable development, bridging financial data with ESG values,” Thinh remarked.

He also noted that Vietnam is entering a stage where ESG reporting under IFRS S1 and S2 standards will soon become mandatory.

“Developing a workforce proficient in green finance, non-financial risk management, and sustainability reporting is vital for maintaining competitiveness,” he added.

At the same event, Ngo Anh Nguyen, director of MSB’s Human Capital Strategy Centre, highlighted that the bank is rolling out a series of ESG-driven initiatives across its human resource and organisational management practices.

“The ‘S’ in ESG not only represents people, but also the environment where they live and work. MSB’s construction of its new head office, with an open, eco-friendly design, ample green spaces, and dedicated wellness areas, illustrates how the bank translates its values into action,” Nguyen said.

She further emphasised that being recognised as an ACCA Approved Employer affirms MSB’s commitment to nurturing internationally qualified professionals. “To pursue sustainable development under the ESG framework, people remain the cornerstone,” Nguyen asserted.

Hoang Phuong Linh, head of investor relations and secretary of the ESG Committee, added that since 2022, MSB has advanced numerous internationally aligned training programmes on risk management, green project assessment, and sustainable product development, in collaboration with global financial organisations.

“Many of our staff have participated in advanced training programmes both domestically and abroad, strengthening their expertise and ESG mindset. This foundation allows MSB to build a professional, sustainability-oriented workforce while enhancing its ability to attract and retain talent,” Linh said.

From a broader perspective, Hung noted that ESG is fundamentally reshaping corporate governance and investment decision-making worldwide.

“ESG risk management is now integral to financial operations. Integrating sustainability-related risk and opportunity information into financial reporting is a growing demand among international investors,” he explained.

“Vietnam needs to accelerate building a sustainable finance framework aligned with global standards as it advances the IFC initiative. This will boost cross-border capital flows and ESG adoption, while banks aligning their talent strategies with international standards will gain a competitive edge,” Hung added.

Concluding the session, experts agreed that to make ESG a long-term growth driver, Vietnam must advance on three key fronts: improving the regulatory framework, enhancing corporate governance capacity, and developing a financial workforce equipped with sustainable thinking.

Founded in 1991, MSB is among Vietnam’s largest joint-stock commercial banks. Over more than three decades of development, driven by its pioneering spirit and the collective strength of its founding shareholders, MSB has achieved multiple milestones in Vietnam’s financial landscape. The bank continues to lead in applying advanced technology and pursuing sustainable growth, while its extensive social initiatives reflect a strong commitment to creating long-term value for the community.

