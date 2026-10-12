Measurable outcomes a must for businesses

Stronger partnerships and more responsible business practices took centre stage at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2026, organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry through the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hanoi on October 5.

Deputy general director Larry Lee of SABECO shared his perspective on efforts to raise standards across the entire supply chain

Expectations for Vietnamese enterprises are moving beyond business expansion towards improving productivity, accelerating innovation, strengthening resilience, and creating lasting economic and social value, the event heard.

This transition reflects Vietnam’s broader ambition to develop a more competitive and self-reliant economy, with enterprises playing an increasingly important role in translating national development priorities into practical outcomes.

Speaking at the forum, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the 13th Politburo and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, emphasised the responsibility of businesses in shaping the country’s economic future.

“Every enterprise is helping to shape the future of the country’s economy through the decisions it makes today,” Thang said. “I believe that when institutions pave the way, businesses take the initiative, and resources are effectively connected, Vietnam will develop a generation of enterprises with the capabilities to expand internationally, the confidence to conquer markets, and the responsibility to contribute to the country’s development.”

His remarks highlighted the importance of combining institutional improvements with corporate initiative, particularly as Vietnam seeks to enhance the quality of economic growth and strengthen its competitiveness in international markets.

An enabling policy environment can provide businesses with greater confidence to make long-term investments, embrace technological innovation, and pursue more sustainable operating models. At the same time, enterprises must take responsibility for improving their capabilities and adapting to changing market conditions.

The high-level plenary discussion at the event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and leading enterprises to examine the conditions needed to support Vietnam’s next phase of development.

Ho Kien Trung, deputy director-general of the Environment Department under the MAE, highlighted the importance of clearer policy frameworks in guiding businesses towards greener operations.

He referred to government efforts to establish criteria for green projects and circular economy practices, helping enterprises better understand environmental requirements and identify sustainable investment opportunities.

“Such policy developments are particularly relevant as businesses face increasing pressure to improve resource efficiency, strengthen environmental governance, and comply with evolving standards,” Trung said.

Clearer regulatory guidance could also facilitate access to green financing, enabling enterprises to invest in technologies and production processes that reduce environmental impacts while improving long-term competitiveness.

Increasing links

For manufacturing enterprises, these developments reinforce the growing connection between environmental responsibility and operational performance.

Representing Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation, known as SABECO, at the discussion, Larry Lee, deputy general director responsible for strategic assets and sustainability, shared the company’s perspective on strengthening competitiveness through operational improvements and closer cooperation across the business ecosystem.

With 26 breweries across Vietnam, the company’s extensive operational footprint presents opportunities to improve resource efficiency, optimise production processes, and strengthen relationships with suppliers and business partners.

“One of the lessons we have learned throughout our transformation is that productivity and sustainability are closely linked to practical operational improvements,” Lee said. “When businesses use energy more efficiently, reduce material losses, manage water resources better, or optimise production processes, these changes not only benefit the environment but also directly improve business performance.”

In the beverage industry, efficient management of water, energy, packaging materials, and production resources is particularly important. Improvements in these areas can help reduce environmental impacts while supporting productivity, cost efficiency, and operational resilience.

For companies operating at scale, even incremental improvements in resource utilisation can generate meaningful benefits over time, particularly when implemented consistently across production facilities. This approach also demonstrates how environmental responsibility and business performance can reinforce one another, rather than being viewed as competing priorities.

Beyond individual operations, SABECO’s experience highlights the importance of collaboration in developing more resilient business ecosystems.

As one of Vietnam’s established beverage producers, the company operates within an extensive network connecting manufacturing facilities, suppliers, distributors, business partners, and local communities. Stronger cooperation across these relationships can contribute to more efficient operations, improved supply chain resilience, and the wider adoption of responsible business practices.

Lee emphasised that sustainable transformation requires coordinated efforts extending beyond individual enterprises.

“Vietnam’s next stage of growth will require closer coordination between policies, businesses, technology, logistics, finance, human resources, and domestic supply chains. No single enterprise can achieve this transformation alone,” he said.

Business continuity

Lee’s perspective echoed one of the forum’s central messages: achieving economic growth requires stronger connections between government policies, corporate capabilities, and resources across different sectors.

While large enterprises can play a leading role in adopting advanced technologies and improving operational standards, small- and medium-sized enterprises remain essential participants in domestic supply chains and local economic development.

Closer cooperation between businesses of different sizes can facilitate knowledge sharing, encourage technology transfer, and help smaller enterprises strengthen their competitiveness.

For firms such as SABECO, whose operations are closely connected with a broad network of suppliers and partners, strengthening these relationships can support both business continuity and wider economic development.

The forum also highlighted innovation as a critical driver of Vietnam’s transition towards higher-quality growth. Digital technologies, improved management systems, and more efficient production processes can help enterprises monitor resource consumption, optimise operations, and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

At the same time, investment in workforce development and management capabilities remains essential to ensuring that technological improvements translate into productivity gains.

These priorities are becoming increasingly important as Vietnamese enterprises navigate a more complex global economic environment, characterised by shifting supply chains, technological disruption, and growing expectations surrounding environmental performance.

For businesses seeking to maintain their competitiveness, the ability to integrate innovation into long-term strategies will be an important consideration.

However, translating sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes requires more than corporate commitment alone, the forum heard. Many enterprises continue to face challenges related to investment costs, technical capabilities, access to financing, and the practical implementation of environmental standards.

Supportive policies, clearer regulatory frameworks, and stronger cooperation between public institutions and the private sector can therefore play an important role in accelerating business transformation.

The discussions at last week’s forum reinforced the need for a balanced approach in which government institutions create new advantages for investment and innovation, while enterprises proactively strengthen their operational capabilities and pursue responsible growth.

For SABECO, participation in the forum provided an opportunity to contribute its business perspective to the national dialogue on sustainable development, particularly in relation to operational efficiency, resource management, and cooperation across value chains.

The company’s emphasis on connecting productivity improvements with suitable objectives reflects a broader shift in how businesses approach long-term competitiveness. Rather than measuring success primarily through expansion, enterprises are increasingly encouraged to consider how effectively they utilise resources, develop capabilities, and create lasting value for stakeholders.

As Vietnam advances its economic development ambitions, the relationship between policy direction and practical corporate action will remain central to achieving growth, Lee said.

By strengthening institutional support, encouraging innovation, and fostering closer cooperation across business ecosystems, Vietnam can create further enhancements for enterprises to enhance their competitiveness.