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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IEAE Hanoi 2026 connects global supply chains

November 05, 2026 | 17:32
(0) user say
The Vietnam international electronics & smart appliances expo (IEAE Hanoi 2026) is taking place on November 5-7, connecting global supply chains.

Spanning over 20,000 square metres, the event is expected to bring together more than 300 exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, innovative products, and market-driven solutions. The exhibition will provide Vietnamese businesses with a convenient, centralised platform for business networking and sourcing electronics and home appliances.

IEAE Hanoi 2026 connects global supply chains
IEAE Hanoi 2026 is taking place, attracting hundreds of visitors. Photo: Bich Thuy

Many leading Chinese brands present exclusive designs developed specifically for the Vietnamese market, helping distributors and dealers strengthen their competitive edge. Participating companies bring extensive market experience, diverse product portfolios, and well-established operational capabilities. Their products meet certification requirements in Vietnam and other international markets, enabling Vietnamese businesses to diversify their product offerings while reducing direct price competition among similar products.

Beyond finished products, numerous Chinese manufacturers specialising in electronic components and home appliances participate in the exhibition, showcasing smart manufacturing technologies and supply chain support solutions.

The exhibits cover components for 3C consumer electronics, smart home appliances, and telecommunications equipment, ranging from basic components to fully integrated modules. This diverse range of offerings address the sourcing needs of assembly plants, repair service providers, and related businesses while contributing to the development of a more comprehensive supply ecosystem for Vietnam’s electronics manufacturing industry.

Notably, several Chinese companies showcase their manufacturing capabilities at factories located in Vietnam. With the advantages of local production and faster delivery, these companies can optimise cross-border logistics costs and shorten lead times. They can also offer wholesalers and e-commerce sellers flexible sourcing options, including small-quantity orders and rapid restocking, helping businesses respond more effectively to the pace and demands of the Vietnamese market.

Focusing on product categories that are in high demand across e-commerce platforms, the exhibition provides a direct connection between online sellers and original manufacturers, particularly for exclusive-design products with strong sales potential.

IEAE Hanoi 2026 also targets international sourcing offices based in Vietnam and foreign-invested businesses operating in the country, facilitating more efficient connections between supply and demand.

Through its business-to-business matching programme, the exhibition helps companies connect with the right partners, improve networking efficiency, and unlock practical opportunities for commercial cooperation.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
IEAE HANOI 2026 supply chains Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo electronics Smart Appliances businesses

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