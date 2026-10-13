MAGGI launches air fryer coating mix for simpler home cooking

Photo: MAGGI

Announced on October 12, the product streamlines preparation into two steps: coating the ingredients and placing them in the air fryer. Users no longer need to mix the base with water or eggs, or prepare a separate layer of breadcrumbs.

Each 40g packet is portioned for about eight chicken mid-wings, roughly 250g of meat per batch. Whether preparing chicken, fish, or meat for a family meal, users can use the entire packet without weighing ingredients.

Preparation takes only about five minutes. This is especially convenient on days when consumers arrive home hungry but lack the energy to decide what to cook for dinner. They just need to grab ingredients from the fridge, coat them, and pop them in the air fryer. The fried dish is ready to cook.

Air fryers already make frying more convenient. With MAGGI’s simplified coating process, it becomes significantly easier to add a fried chicken, fish, or meat dish to the meal.

Fewer steps do not mean compromising on appeal. The coating remains crucial for creating the perfect outer layer of any fried dish.

MAGGI’s air fryer coating mix combines breadcrumbs, cereal, and cheese powder to create a crispy crunch while keeping the meat inside tender and delicious.

This allows everyday kitchen staples such as chicken breast, boneless chicken thighs, pork belly, basa fish, or snakehead fish to be transformed into appetising fried dishes without the need for complex recipes.

The product comes in two flavours, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The traditional flavour offers a familiar taste that pairs easily with meat and fish dishes, while the rich, savoury cheese flavour provides a new experience for fried dishes.

Simply by switching the flavour of the coating mix, familiar ingredients like chicken or fish can be transformed into a different dish without requiring significant changes to the cooking process.

The product has earned the trust of leading air fryer brands such as Tefal, Lock&Lock, and Philips, offering more options for consumers who enjoy this cooking method.

With two flavour choices and convenient usage, the product enables customers to flexibly adjust menu and make a quick, hassle-free meal on busy days.

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MAGGI supports Vietnamese cuisine 'The glory of Vietnamese culinary culture' festival took place October 20-22 at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City. The three-day festival was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, the Saigon Chef’s Guild, and the Vietnam Culinary Conservation, the Research and Development Centre.