Nestlé MILO opens community sports playground in Danang

Photo: Nestlé

The facility, handed over on November 13 at the Quan Nam 5 Residential Area Community Cultural House in Lien Chieu ward, is part of a partnership between the Vietnam Student Sports Association, the Ministry of Education and Training, and Nestlé Vietnam. The plan also covers school sports activities and communications on nutrition and school health, in line with the government's push to develop grassroots sport, especially among young people.

In 2026, Nestlé MILO sponsors five community sports playgrounds in Danang city and Nghe An province. The playgrounds are equipped with infrastructure and sports equipment for popular activities such as football, basketball, badminton, and volleyball. The initiative helps bring sports closer to children and local residents, particularly in areas where access to sports and recreational facilities remains limited.

Nestlé MILO aims to work with local authorities to create safe, convenient, and accessible spaces where residents, especially children, can regularly participate in sports, improve their physical fitness, develop skills, and build active lifestyles. The initiative also forms part of the brand's long-term commitment to working alongside schools, local authorities, and communities to nurture a more active generation of Vietnamese people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Bui Mai Uyen, director of MILO and Dairy Products at Nestlé Vietnam, said, "We believe every child deserves the opportunity to access and participate in sports, regardless of their geographical location or living circumstances. By developing community sports facilities in collaboration with local authorities and partners, we hope to provide children with safe, practical, and accessible spaces for physical activities, encouraging them to develop regular exercise habits and supporting their overall development."

Bringing sports facilities into communities encourages active and healthy lifestyles while creating additional spaces for people to meet, connect, and build positive community values. Following the handover, the local authorities will take responsibility for managing and operating the facility to ensure its effective use and make it available for sports, recreation, and leisure activities for children and residents in the area.

Nestlé MILO plans to replicate the model in 2027 as part of its Activ Vietnam programme, working with relevant agencies, organisations, and local authorities to expand access to sport and improve the health and fitness of younger generations, contributing to a more active and healthier Vietnam.

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