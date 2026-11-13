Idemitsu Vietnam marks third year of classical concerts

Photo: Idemitsu Vietnam

The concert, 'Timeless Resonance – Chapter III: Dang Thai Son & Ewa Pobłocka', was held at Ho Guom Opera House on November 11, drawing more than 700 audience members. It marks the third consecutive year of the series, which Idemitsu Vietnam initiated in 2024 for classical music lovers in the country.

Two internationally recognised pianists whose careers share a connection to the 1980 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, came together for the performance. Professor and People's Artist Dang Thai Son became the first Asian pianist to win first prize at the competition and has since performed at major venues worldwide, collaborating with leading international orchestras.

Polish pianist Ewa Pobłocka was also a prizewinner at the 1980 competition, where she received the Mazurka Prize for her interpretation of Chopin's mazurkas. She has since performed internationally and recorded more than 50 albums featuring solo, chamber music, and concerto repertoire.

Photo: Idemitsu Vietnam

The concert programme featured works by Frédéric Chopin, Federic Mompou, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert and Francis Poulenc. Highlights included Chopin's Nocturne in B-flat minor, Op. 9 No.1 and Scherzo No.2 in B-flat minor, Op. 31, performed by Dang Thai Son, alongside Mozart's Sonata in D major, K. 381 and Schubert's Rondo in D major, D. 608, performed by the two pianists together.

Through solo and collaborative performances, the programme presented a selection of classical piano repertoire from different musical periods.

Photo: Idemitsu Vietnam

Speaking about the concert, Egashira Hideaki, general director of Idemitsu Vietnam, said, "The third year of Timeless Resonance reflects Idemitsu Vietnam's continued commitment to supporting culture and the arts in Vietnam. Since launching the series in 2024, we have sought to create opportunities for audiences to engage with classical music and for Vietnamese and international artists to connect through performance."

"Furthermore, deeply inspired by Dang Thai Son's dedication to nurturing young talent, and guided by our people-centric business philosophy, we are truly delighted to bring such opportunities to the community," he said. "We believe that sustained support for cultural and artistic activities is an important part of our long-term contribution to Vietnamese society."

Idemitsu Vietnam established to consolidate its business activities The Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan has established Idemitsu Vietnam Co., Ltd. to consolidate its business activities in the country.

Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son Under the golden lights of Ho Guom Opera House, the melodies of world-renowned composers filled the air as Idemitsu Vietnam Co., Ltd. proudly presented “Timeless Resonance–Chapter II: Dang Thai Son's Prize Pupils”.