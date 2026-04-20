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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lulu Hypermarkets charters flight to bring Vietnam produce to Middle East

April 20, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
Lulu Hypermarkets has secured a chartered cargo flight to transport fresh produce from Vietnam to the Middle East, ensuring uninterrupted procurement despite transport route constraints.

The Agency of Foreign Markets Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the flight, carrying around 98 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables, departed from Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18. The initiative was carried out under the direction of Lulu Group's chairman M. A. Yusuff Ali.

The shipment from Vietnam to the Middle East – despite the ongoing regional conflict – underscores the group's commitment to supporting Vietnam's agricultural exports while ensuring a stable and efficient supply of fresh produce to key Middle East markets.

Lulu Hypermarkets charters flight to bring Vietnam produce to Middle East
Vietnamese fresh fruits on display at a Lulu supermarket chain in Dubai

The consignment was sourced and consolidated by May Exports Vietnam – Lulu Group’s procurement arm in the country –through a network of suppliers across southern provinces. It included a range of fresh produce such as limes, dragon fruit, pomelo, and jackfruit.

The aircraft arrived from Abu Dhabi on April 17 and was subsequently handled at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Fully loaded, it departed in the early hours of April 18 for the United Arab Emirates and other Middle East markets.

Amid shifting logistics conditions affecting global maritime trade – particularly for perishable goods – the use of air freight reflects a timely and practical approach to preserving product quality, shortening transit times, and maintaining stable supply.

The initiative highlights the importance of flexible logistics solutions in sustaining uninterrupted trade flows.

This move further demonstrates Lulu Group’s commitment to supporting Vietnamese exporters while helping stabilise food supply channels in key markets. It also underscores the growing potential for cooperation between Vietnam and the UAE in agriculture, trade, and supply chain development.

In the coming period, such flexible transport solutions are expected to contribute to boosting stronger supply chains, sustained export growth, and expanded global reach for Vietnamese agricultural products.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Middle East is a region with strong demand for food imports and is becoming an increasingly important market for Vietnamese agricultural exports.

In 2025, Vietnam’s export value to the region reached approximately $1.2 billion, up 22.5 per cent compared to 2024, despite logistics challenges.

Exports to the UAE alone exceeded $445 million, rising nearly 24 per cent, with key products including cashew nuts, pepper, rice, and fruits and vegetables.

Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN

The ASEAN market has the potential to welcome more agricultural products from Vietnam. To Viet Chau, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, told VIR’s Oanh Nguyen about the methods required to unlock the market.
Middle East conflict could cost Vietnam $8 billion in farm exports Middle East conflict could cost Vietnam $8 billion in farm exports

Vietnam’s agricultural exports could lose $1- $8 billion if the Middle East conflict drags on from one month to a year, as supply chain disruptions and rising logistics costs weigh on trade flows.
Swiss-funded GEVA programme boosts Vietnam's green agricultural exports Swiss-funded GEVA programme boosts Vietnam's green agricultural exports

A Swiss-funded programme supporting green agricultural exports has concluded after one year of implementation in Vietnam.

By Yen Thuy

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TagTag:
Agricultural exports Middle East conflict Flexible logistics solutions Global reach Supply chain development Perishable goods product quality

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