Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ADB unveils support package for members hit by Middle East crisis

March 25, 2026 | 11:10
(0) user say
The Asian Development Bank has announced a financial support package to help member countries mitigate economic impacts from the Middle East conflict.
ADB unveils support package for members hit by Middle East crisis

On March 24, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it would deliver rapid, flexible, and scalable assistance, including fast-disbursing budget support and trade and supply chain finance to secure imports of essential goods, now including oil. "This builds on our strong track record of supporting Asia-Pacific through periods of global uncertainty," said ADB president Masato Kanda.

ADB has ample resources to safeguard existing and planned operations, while expanding emergency support in line with the needs of its Developing Member Countries (DMCs), including utilising its countercyclical lending buffer.

The bank is closely monitoring global market developments and their potential implications for economies across Asia-Pacific, particularly regarding energy price volatility, inflationary pressures, and external account balances.

The latest ADB analysis indicates that disruptions to shipping routes have already increased costs and delivery times, while supply risks extend beyond energy to key industrial inputs such as petrochemicals and fertilisers, with serious implications for agriculture and food production. Tourism- and remittance-dependent economies face compounding vulnerabilities beyond these initial shocks. Furthermore, the conflict is increasing uncertainty and tightening financial conditions across the region, putting pressure on currencies and capital flows.

In response, ADB is ready to deploy timely financial and technical support to help its DMCs manage risks, maintain macroeconomic stability, and protect vulnerable populations. There are two main components to ADB’s intervention. The first is fast-disbursing budget support to help DMCs facing heightened fiscal pressures, notably the use of the bank’s Countercyclical Support Facility to help governments stabilise their economies and mitigate the impact of shocks on the lives and livelihoods of those most at risk.

The second is ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme, which supports the private sector to ensure critical imports, including energy and food, continue to flow. The bank has decided to reactivate support for oil imports under the scheme on an exceptional basis for this limited period. This decision acknowledges that economies and people across the region are being severely affected by the rapid surge in oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

ADB has begun discussions with all severely affected DMCs on possible immediate support and will continue to work closely with governments, development partners, and the private sector to ensure coordinated and effective responses to maintain economic stability and protect the poor and most vulnerable.

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025 ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised Vietnam’s economic growth forecast, raising it to 6.7 per cent for 2025 and adjusting to 6.0 per cent for 2026.
WB and ADB provide $400 million for three projects in Vietnam WB and ADB provide $400 million for three projects in Vietnam

The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will provide loans and grants worth $400 million for three socio-economic development projects in Vietnam.
ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion ADB and JICA provide $12 million loan for water plant expansion

On August 1, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement worth $12 million with Thu Dau Mot Water JSC for expansion of Bau Bang Water Treatment Plant.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ADB Middle East conflict Middle East tension The US - Iran war Financial Support

Related Contents

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

Middle East conflict sends ripple effects across Vietnam's economy

Middle East conflict sends ripple effects across Vietnam's economy

Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains, pressures logistics firms

Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains, pressures logistics firms

Oman remains stable investment source amid Middle East turmoil

Oman remains stable investment source amid Middle East turmoil

Latest News ⁄ World News

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak on AI biomarker testing

Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak on AI biomarker testing

YY Group appoints Kai Yang as chief AI scientist

YY Group appoints Kai Yang as chief AI scientist

WuXi Biologics reports record 2025 annual results

WuXi Biologics reports record 2025 annual results

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020