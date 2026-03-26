Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nghi Son Refinery secures alternative crude amid Middle East disruptions

March 26, 2026 | 09:39
(0) user say
Nghi Son Refinery has secured alternative crude supplies to maintain operations amid disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Nghi Son Refinery secures alternative crude amid Middle East disruptions

On March 25, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) issued an update stating that while it received a crude shipment from Kuwait in mid-March, subsequent geopolitical developments have temporarily limited additional deliveries. In response, NSRP implemented enhanced sourcing measures and successfully arranged alternative feedstock to support continuous operations.

As a result, the company is sustaining full operational capacity through March and has secured the crude volumes required to ensure uninterrupted operations through the end of May at its optimised capacity under current crude supply conditions, maximising the production of fuel products within those constraints to support domestic demand, in close coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

NSRP continues to actively pursue additional crude and feedstock sourcing to enable higher run‑rates, where feasible. The company remains focused on maintaining operational integrity, reliability, and continuity under all circumstances.

NSRP also expresses its sincere appreciation for the consistent support of the government, relevant ministries, local authorities, as well as its sponsors and business partners. Their facilitation efforts, particularly in enabling access to potential regional crude sources and supporting ongoing dialogue with international partners, have played an important role in helping the company navigate current market challenges.

The company reaffirms its commitment to stable operations and to contributing to Vietnam’s energy security through reliable, safe, and efficient refinery performance.

Nghi Son refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo Nghi Son refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has taken a key step towards diversifying its crude supply and strengthening operational flexibility.
ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

ASEAN countries are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions due to their heavy dependence on crude oil imports from the Middle East.
MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility

The Ministry of Finance has proposed halving environmental protection tax on petrol and diesel to ease cost pressures amid volatile global oil prices.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nghi Son Refinery oil and gas Middle East tension Middle East conflict The US - Iran war

Related Contents

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

ADB unveils support package for members hit by Middle East crisis

ADB unveils support package for members hit by Middle East crisis

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

Bulgaria completes euro payments cutover with OpenWay partnership

Bulgaria completes euro payments cutover with OpenWay partnership

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020