Nghi Son Refinery secures alternative crude amid Middle East disruptions

On March 25, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) issued an update stating that while it received a crude shipment from Kuwait in mid-March, subsequent geopolitical developments have temporarily limited additional deliveries. In response, NSRP implemented enhanced sourcing measures and successfully arranged alternative feedstock to support continuous operations.

As a result, the company is sustaining full operational capacity through March and has secured the crude volumes required to ensure uninterrupted operations through the end of May at its optimised capacity under current crude supply conditions, maximising the production of fuel products within those constraints to support domestic demand, in close coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

NSRP continues to actively pursue additional crude and feedstock sourcing to enable higher run‑rates, where feasible. The company remains focused on maintaining operational integrity, reliability, and continuity under all circumstances.

NSRP also expresses its sincere appreciation for the consistent support of the government, relevant ministries, local authorities, as well as its sponsors and business partners. Their facilitation efforts, particularly in enabling access to potential regional crude sources and supporting ongoing dialogue with international partners, have played an important role in helping the company navigate current market challenges.

The company reaffirms its commitment to stable operations and to contributing to Vietnam’s energy security through reliable, safe, and efficient refinery performance.

Nghi Son refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has taken a key step towards diversifying its crude supply and strengthening operational flexibility.

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence ASEAN countries are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions due to their heavy dependence on crude oil imports from the Middle East.