Vinpearl signs MoUs with CAITO and Klook to expand across Southeast Asia

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2026 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with CAITO and Klook, partners with extensive networks and influence in the travel and digital tourism sectors in the Philippines and across the region. The agreements aim to enhance Vinpearl's brand presence while promoting premium resort, golf, MICE and travel experience products in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang to Filipino travelers.

The MoUs were signed during the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum, held as part of the official visit by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to the Republic of the Philippines.



The partnership with CAITO aims to enhance Vinpearl's brand awareness within the Philippines' travel trade community while creating additional opportunities to develop hospitality, entertainment and MICE offerings in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang. CAITO is currently one of the Philippines' leading tourism organizations, with an extensive network of travel businesses across the region.



With Klook, one of Asia's leading travel experience platforms, Vinpearl and VinWonders aim to expand their strategic collaboration across distribution, communications and tourism promotion in key international markets, particularly the Philippines and broader Southeast Asia. The partnership is expected to expand the presence of the Vinpearl–VinWonders ecosystem in major international markets, while further elevating Vietnam's tourism image across global travel and digital media platforms.



Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, Chief Executive Officer of Vinpearl, shared: "Through these agreements in the Philippines, alongside a series of partnership initiatives in Thailand and Singapore, Vinpearl aims to drive high-quality inbound tourism to Vietnam, strengthen connectivity among ASEAN markets, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry. With an integrated ecosystem spanning hospitality, entertainment, golf, and commercial services, Vinpearl remains committed to pioneering world-class experiences that contribute to positioning Vietnam as a leading destination in the Asia-Pacific region."



Michelle Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Klook Philippines, said: "Vinpearl currently operates one of the region's most distinctive tourism and entertainment ecosystems, with strong capabilities in integrating hospitality, theme parks and premium leisure experiences. We believe our partnership with Vinpearl will further enhance the appeal of Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang among travelers across the region."



Previously, during its business engagements in Thailand and Singapore, Vinpearl also entered into MoUs with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest and GlobalTix to expand international distribution channels for its hospitality, resort and travel experience offerings.



Together with the agreements established in the Philippines, this series of partnerships with leading regional players across aviation, travel trade, digital tourism, and travel distribution reflects Vinpearl's ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive international market development network across Southeast Asia.



Beyond expanding its partner ecosystem, these collaborations provide a foundation for Vinpearl to strengthen its presence in key markets, engage more effectively with international travelers, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry within the region.



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