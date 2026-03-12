Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Middle East conflict could cost Vietnam $8 billion in farm exports

March 12, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
Vietnam’s agricultural exports could lose $1- $8 billion if the Middle East conflict drags on from one month to a year, as supply chain disruptions and rising logistics costs weigh on trade flows.
Middle East conflict could cost Vietnam $8 billion in farm exports
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

At a regular press briefing held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on March 11, Tran Gia Long, deputy director of the Planning and Finance Department, said the ministry was developing scenarios to assess potential impacts of the Middle East conflict on Vietnam’s agricultural sector.

Long noted that the escalating tensions in the region have heightened risks of supply chain disruptions, particularly along shipping routes to Europe, while also pushing up global energy and transport costs, which could weigh on Vietnam’s agricultural exports.

Under a scenario where the conflict lasts for around one month, Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fisheries exports could decline by more than $1 billion. Of this, exports to the Middle East may fall by around $182 million, while shipments to Europe and Africa could decline by $770 million and $91 million, respectively.

If the conflict extends to three months, losses in agricultural exports could reach $3-3.5 billion. Exports to the Middle East may decline by $500-600 million, while shipments to North Africa could fall by $200-250 million and exports to the EU by $1.5-1.6 billion.

In a worst-case scenario where the conflict persists for a year, exports to the Middle East could be completely disrupted, while shipments to Europe and North Africa may drop by at least 50-60 per cent.

Last year, Vietnam exported $1.74 billion worth of agricultural products to the Middle East, with key items including cashew nuts worth nearly $600 million, seafood at $325 million, and coffee at $300 million.

Le Ba Anh, deputy director of the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, said the agricultural sector was already facing direct impacts from the conflict, including shipping disruptions and longer delivery times. Some maritime carriers have reportedly suspended routes to the Middle East, while insurance costs have increased.

“This situation particularly affects exporters of products that require refrigerated containers, such as seafood and fruit and vegetables,” he said. “Indirect costs, including higher oil prices, will also raise production expenses.”

To mitigate the impact and offset potential losses, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said it would step up exports to traditional markets such as China, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, the EU, and the United States.

For 2026, Vietnam’s agricultural sector has set a target of $73-74 billion in total exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products, of which agricultural products alone are expected to contribute around $40 billion.

PV Gas reduces LPG deliveries amid Middle East conflict disruptions PV Gas reduces LPG deliveries amid Middle East conflict disruptions
Middle East tensions drive cost pressures for seafood exporters Middle East tensions drive cost pressures for seafood exporters
Iran war to modestly impact Vietnam Iran war to modestly impact Vietnam
Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds
Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market
Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
middle east agricultural Agricultural exports

Related Contents

Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market

Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market

China buys $1.5bn of Vietnam farm produce in early 2026

China buys $1.5bn of Vietnam farm produce in early 2026

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

Vietnam Agricultural Products Week kicks off with digital boost

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Agricultural trade worth $57 billion in first half of 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020