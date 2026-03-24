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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

US launches trade mission to Vietnam for agricultural exports

March 24, 2026 | 10:34
(0) user say
The US Department of Agriculture has launched a trade mission to Vietnam aimed at expanding market access and strengthening export opportunities for American agricultural producers.
US launches trade mission to Vietnam for agricultural exports
Photo: Shutterstock

On March 23, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Trade Reciprocity Mission which seeks to secure fair, reciprocal trade for American farmers, ranchers, and producers.

Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke J. Lindberg is leading a delegation representing a cross-section of American agriculture that stands to benefit from expanded access to one of Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

“American farmers, ranchers and producers thrive when they have strong, reliable markets for their high-quality products,” said Under Secretary Lindberg. “By strengthening our trade relationship with Vietnam, we’re opening doors for US agriculture, ensuring they have a fair chance to compete and succeed, and that they can bring the benefits of that success to communities here at home.”

Vietnam has become a top destination for US agricultural products. In 2025 alone, agriculture, fishery and forest products exports surged by 45 per cent to a record $5.6 billion, making Vietnam the US’ eighth-largest market. This mission will build on that momentum by expanding market access, connecting suppliers with new buyers, and advancing negotiations under President Trump’s strategy to deliver fair, enforceable trade for American farmers and ranchers.

During the visit, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will lead industry tours, host business meetings, and engage with Vietnamese officials to advance US trade priorities and support US producers.

The delegation includes the California Fresh Fruit Association, the California Prune Board, Potatoes USA, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, the US Dairy Export Council, the US Grains and Bioproducts Council, the US Meat Export Federation, the US Soybean Export Council, the US Wheat Associates, and the Washington Apple Commission.

This is USDA’s third Trade Reciprocity Mission of 2026. Later this year, the department will return to Vietnam with a broader agribusiness trade mission to continue expanding opportunities for US food and agricultural exports.

US agriculture secures greater market access in Vietnam, Thailand, and Brazil US agriculture secures greater market access in Vietnam, Thailand, and Brazil

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins on June 6 announced American agricultural producers will have greater market access to Vietnam and Thailand and maintained access to Brazil.
US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access

The United States and Vietnam have agreed on a framework for a new trade deal designed to boost bilateral commerce and market access.
Vietnam ready to increase purchases of US goods Vietnam ready to increase purchases of US goods

Vietnam is willing to step up imports from the US, with a focus on machinery, equipment, and high technologies.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
USDA TRUMP mission US tariffs US agriculture American farmers Trump tariffs

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