HKUST appoints Prof. King Li as founding Dean of Medicine

HKUST announced the appointment of internationally renowned physician-scientist Prof. LI King-Chuen as the Founding Dean of its School of Medicine. Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST (second left); Ms. Edith SHIH, Vice-Chairperson of the University Council and Chair of the Search Committee (second right); Prof. Li King-Chuen (center); Prof. Hong-Kam LO, Dean of Engineering (first right); and Prof. Yung-Hou WONG, Dean of Science (first left) met with the media.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) today announced the appointment of internationally renowned physician-scientist Prof. LI King-Chuen as the Founding Dean of its School of Medicine, effective June 1, 2026.Following a rigorous global search, Prof. Li was selected for his exceptional track record in academic leadership, medical education, and biomedical innovation, as well as his unique experience in founding a new medical school.Prof. Li previously served as Founding Dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) from 2016 to 2021—one of the world's pioneering engineering-based medical schools. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing a technology-oriented curriculum, recruiting founding faculty, and building academic-clinical partnerships. Under his leadership, the College's early graduating cohorts achieved a 100% pass rate in licensing examinations, reflecting the outstanding quality and rigorous standards of the programme.An internationally distinguished physician-scientist and biomedical innovator, Prof. Li currently holds the titles of Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, as well as Adjunct Professor of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine. His career spans leading institutions including Stanford University, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Weill Cornell Medical College, Wake Forest School of Medicine, and UIUC. He holds a Doctor of Medicine (with Honours) from the University of Toronto and an MBA from San José State University.Prof. Li's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as HKUST advances its plans to establish a new School of Medicine. The School will offer a four-year graduate-entry MBBS programme, with its inaugural cohort expected to commence in the 2028/29 academic year.His experience aligns closely with HKUST's vision to develop a future-ready medical school that integrates clinical excellence with engineering, data science, and emerging technologies. His proven approach to training physician-innovators—combining strong clinical foundations with interdisciplinary expertise—will provide a robust foundation for the School's development, while being adapted to HKUST's unique strengths in science and technology.Known for his commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, Prof. Li has consistently bridged fields such as radiology, bioengineering, computer science, and nanotechnology—an approach that will be instrumental in shaping HKUST's innovative model of medical education.Beyond medical education, Prof. Li is a highly accomplished innovator. He is a Fellow of the US National Academy of Inventors and has received the Gold Medal of the Association of University Radiologists. He is also a Fellow of several leading professional bodies, including the American College of Radiology, the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. He holds 20 issued patents across the United States, Australia, and Europe, and has founded a company based on his translational research.Prof. Harry SHUM, Chairman of HKUST Council, said, "I would like to extend my warmest welcome to Prof. Li on his appointment as our Founding Dean of the School of Medicine. His proven expertise and experience are invaluable to the University as we plan to develop a distinctive model of medical education for the future. We have full confidence in his exceptional leadership in spearheading our medical school, which is one of the most significant undertakings in HKUST's 35‑year history. The Council is committed to giving its support to ensure the success of the School."Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST, said, "Prof. Li brings a rare combination of founding dean experience, academic excellence, and a forward-looking vision for technology-driven medical education. His leadership will be central to building a medical school that is globally competitive, locally relevant, and impactful for Hong Kong and the wider region. We warmly welcome Prof. Li to the University and look forward to his leadership in the establishment of the HKUST School of Medicine, as well as in shaping a new generation of medical professionals and advancing innovation in healthcare. I also extend our sincere appreciation to the Search Committee, chaired by Ms. Edith SHIH (Vice-Chairperson of the Council), and its members including Prof. FOK Tai-Fai and Prof. Raymond LIANG for their dedication and diligence in completing this important international recruitment process."Prof. King Li, Founding Dean of the School of Medicine, said,"I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Founding Dean of HKUST's new School of Medicine. Returning to Hong Kong—where my roots are—to take on this role at HKUST and having the chance to give back through the place I grew up, is deeply meaningful to me. HKUST has a remarkable track record of turning bold visions into reality, and I am excited to build a medical school that reimagines physician training through the integration of engineering, data science, and biomedical innovation. Drawing on my experience and working closely with our partners in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, I look forward to nurturing a new generation of physician-innovators who will transform healthcare for the benefit of patients and society."Born and raised in Hong Kong, Prof. Li brings with him a strong personal commitment to advancing Hong Kong as an international hub for medical education and innovation. He has long-standing ties with the local academic and medical communities.The University community is expected to provide its full support to Prof. Li as he expands partnerships with teaching hospitals, the government, industry, and the global medical community, and further strengthens connections with the Greater Bay Area and other regions.

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