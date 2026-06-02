VinDynamics unveils first humanoid robot Dyno at global robotics events

At the center of VinDynamics' showcases is Dyno, an intelligent humanoid robot designed to serve as a versatile assistant for modern living environments.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - VinDynamics, a technology company under Vingroup, has officially unveiled its first humanoid robot, Dyno, at two of the world's premier technology and robotics events: the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2026), taking place from June 1 to 5 in Vienna, and Computex Taipei 2026, held from June 2 to 5 in Taipei. The debut marks a significant milestone in VinDynamics' journey toward mastering humanoid robotics technology while demonstrating the research and development capabilities of Vietnamese engineers on the global technology stage.At the center of VinDynamics' showcases is Dyno, an intelligent humanoid robot designed to serve as a versatile assistant for modern living environments. Equipped with an advanced AI platform and a highly responsive environmental sensing system, Dyno is optimized for security and surveillance applications across urban areas, campuses, and integrated service complexes. The robot is also being developed as a household assistant capable of supporting a wide range of everyday tasks through its flexible arm span and dexterous object manipulation capabilities.A key highlight at both ICRA 2026 and Computex 2026 is Dyno's live demonstration as a robotic guide. The humanoid robot was previously piloted at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, one of Vietnam's largest semi-wildlife conservation parks. Operating in a demanding outdoor environment, Dyno demonstrated natural communication abilities, multilingual narration, and flexible responses to visitors' questions, delivering a distinctive and engaging guest experience.The pilot program at Vinpearl Safari showcased Dyno's adaptability in real-world service scenarios and highlighted the potential of humanoid robots across tourism, hospitality, and customer service applications. Its ability to operate reliably in real-world environments, handle dynamic situations, and interact directly with people represents an important step toward future commercial deployment of humanoid robotics.At both events, VinDynamics is also presenting a comprehensive robotics technology ecosystem developed by its team of Vietnamese engineers. In addition to the fully-integrated Dyno humanoid robot, the company is showcasing two high-value core components: a specialized actuator system and a robotic hand with internationally-benchmarked dexterity. VinDynamics is also introducing a dedicated AI training dataset optimized for real-world application scenarios.Mastering the entire humanoid robotics value chain, from hardware to software and from mechanical design to artificial intelligence, stands as clear evidence of the research and development capabilities of Vietnamese engineers. VinDynamics' efforts also provide a strong foundation for its global expansion strategy and long-term technology partnerships with leading technology corporations, research institutions, and international enterprises in robotics and AI. These initiatives will gradually position humanoid robotics developed by Vietnamese engineers more deeply within the global technology value chain.La Manh Hung, Chairman of VinDynamics, said: "The introduction of Dyno at ICRA 2026 and Computex 2026 is not only an important milestone for VinDynamics but also reflects the aspirations of Vietnamese engineers to contribute to one of today's most advanced technology fields. With the belief that humanoid robots will play an increasingly important role in daily life, VinDynamics is focused on developing practical technologies with people at the center."Founded in September 2025, VinDynamics is Vingroup's pioneering humanoid robotics company, with a vision to develop versatile, human-centric robots capable of seamlessly integrating into everyday life and scaling globally. As the global humanoid robotics market is projected to reach tens of trillions of dollars by 2050, driven by rapid advances in AI, sensors, and automation, VinDynamics' presence at ICRA 2026 and Computex 2026 further reinforces the pioneering role of Vietnamese enterprises in one of the 21st century's most strategic technology trends.

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