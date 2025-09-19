Corporate

LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

September 19, 2025 | 17:49
(0) user say
LG Group’s major subsidiaries in Haiphong are seeking significant support to boost training, research, and high-tech production.
LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG Display, LG Electronics, and LG Innotek, all recognised in 2024 as high-tech enterprises or high-tech application projects, have proposed a support package worth VND2.5 trillion ($100 million) to fund workforce training, research and development, fixed asset investments, and high-tech product manufacturing in the city.

LG Display is requesting approximately VND1.65 trillion ($66 million), LG Electronics over VND441 billion ($17.6 million) and LG Innotek nearly VND402 billion ($16.8 million).

The group’s consolidated financial report for the first half of 2025 shows varied results for its entities in Haiphong. In the first half of the year, LG Electronics reported a revenue of VND57 trillion ($2.2 billion), up 9.35 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, but net profit was only VND2.16 trillion ($86.4 million), down 13 per cent on-year.

By contrast, LG Innotek saw a significant decline, with revenue of VND37.18 trillion ($1.4 billion), and net profit of VND1.45 trillion ($58 million), signifying a decrease of 37 per cent and 50.8 per cent on-year, respectively.

In 2024, LG Electronics achieved revenue of VND107.13 trillion ($4.2 billion) and a profit of VND3.3 trillion ($132 million).

LG Innotek recorded revenue of VND103.02 trillion ($4.1 billion) and a profit of VND3.57 trillion ($142.8 million).

Haiphong is a major production hub for the group, hosting LG Electronics, LG Innotek, LG Display, and LG Chem. LG Display, licensed for investment in 2016 with an initial capital of $1.5 billion, increased its registered capital to $7 billion after 11 adjustments by February 2025. The company currently employs nearly 20,000 workers.

LG Electronics, with a registered capital of $1.2 billion, specialises in producing household electronics, monitors, and televisions, employing about 2,500 workers.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek was established in 2013 with a registered capital of $2 billion, it has disbursed $932 million so far.

LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025 LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

Appliances blend space-saving design with sustainability for global consumers.
LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base

LG Electronics' manufacturing facility in Vietnam has earned Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Level 3 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing and certification agency.
Kim Long Motor inks battery supply deal with LG Energy Solution Kim Long Motor inks battery supply deal with LG Energy Solution

Kim Long Motor Hue JSC and LG Energy Solution, the world's leading battery company, signed an MoU on for supply of battery cells on August 28.
QR codes get nostalgic makeover in pixel-perfect gaming revival QR codes get nostalgic makeover in pixel-perfect gaming revival

When inventory software meets 8-bit nostalgia, the result is either brilliant marketing or the most over-engineered barcode scanner in human history.
LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone

LG Electronics is boosting Vietnam’s role in its global supply chain through its Haiphong Campus, which has recently achieved a top-tier cybersecurity certification. Nam-Sik Jang, head of Vehicle Component Production Cybersecurity and Jung Han Kwon, leader of Cyber Security Governance Unit at LG VS Vietnam, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the company’s growth strategies and focus on security.

By Nguyen Kim

TagTag:
LG haiphong LG Electronics LG Innotek FDI

