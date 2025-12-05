Bac Ninh–Thai Nguyen trade tops $200 billion

On December 4, the Customs Branch of Region V celebrated a historic breakthrough after the total import-export turnover in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces reached $208.118 billion in the first 11 months of 2025 – equivalent to 126.4 per cent of the 2024 total. It is the first time the region under the Department’s management has crossed the $200 billion mark, underscoring the growth of local enterprises and the provinces’ key role in the global supply chain.

The achievement reflects the close direction of the Party committees and people’s committees of the two provinces, alongside effective coordination among relevant departments and agencies, and the dedicated support of the Customs Department.

A significant contribution also comes from more than 5,900 enterprises that regularly carry out procedures at the Customs Branch of Region V. Businesses have highly valued the branch’s consistent support and ongoing procedural reforms, which have helped create a more efficient and favourable environment for import–export activities in Vietnam’s leading electronics manufacturing hubs.

Bac Ninh is the production hub of electronic groups, namely Samsung Electronics Vietnam, Canon, Foxconn, Amkor, Wistron. Meanwhile, Thai Nguyen is a trust investment of Samsung, and Trina Solar.

At the event, leaders of the people’s committees of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen, along with representatives of the Customs Department and the Customs Branch of Region V, presented commemorative medals to the 10 enterprises with the highest import–export turnover and the 10 enterprises making significant contributions to state budget revenues in the region. The recognition highlighted the business community’s vital role in supporting trade growth in the two provinces.

According to a representative of the Customs Branch of Region V, the positive results recorded in 2025 reflect not only sustained effort, but also the effectiveness of customs state management in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen. The branch continues to play a key role in securing stable budget revenues, facilitating trade and supporting the socioeconomic development of both the localities and the country as a whole.

