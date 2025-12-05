Corporate

Bac Ninh–Thai Nguyen trade tops $200 billion

December 05, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
The two northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen have hit a record milestone as their combined import-export turnover tops $200 billion for the first time.
Bac Ninh–Thai Nguyen trade tops $200 billion

On December 4, the Customs Branch of Region V celebrated a historic breakthrough after the total import-export turnover in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces reached $208.118 billion in the first 11 months of 2025 – equivalent to 126.4 per cent of the 2024 total. It is the first time the region under the Department’s management has crossed the $200 billion mark, underscoring the growth of local enterprises and the provinces’ key role in the global supply chain.

The achievement reflects the close direction of the Party committees and people’s committees of the two provinces, alongside effective coordination among relevant departments and agencies, and the dedicated support of the Customs Department.

A significant contribution also comes from more than 5,900 enterprises that regularly carry out procedures at the Customs Branch of Region V. Businesses have highly valued the branch’s consistent support and ongoing procedural reforms, which have helped create a more efficient and favourable environment for import–export activities in Vietnam’s leading electronics manufacturing hubs.

Bac Ninh is the production hub of electronic groups, namely Samsung Electronics Vietnam, Canon, Foxconn, Amkor, Wistron. Meanwhile, Thai Nguyen is a trust investment of Samsung, and Trina Solar.

At the event, leaders of the people’s committees of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen, along with representatives of the Customs Department and the Customs Branch of Region V, presented commemorative medals to the 10 enterprises with the highest import–export turnover and the 10 enterprises making significant contributions to state budget revenues in the region. The recognition highlighted the business community’s vital role in supporting trade growth in the two provinces.

According to a representative of the Customs Branch of Region V, the positive results recorded in 2025 reflect not only sustained effort, but also the effectiveness of customs state management in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen. The branch continues to play a key role in securing stable budget revenues, facilitating trade and supporting the socioeconomic development of both the localities and the country as a whole.

Samsung Electronics inaugurates first rooftop solar project at Bac Ninh factory Samsung Electronics inaugurates first rooftop solar project at Bac Ninh factory

Samsung Electronics Vietnam's has launched its first rooftop solar project at its factory in Bac Ninh, signifying both alignment with the Vietnamese government's net-zero roadmap and the beginning of its decarbonisation journey.
FECON launches new industrial cluster in Bac Ninh FECON launches new industrial cluster in Bac Ninh

The Danh Thang – Doan Bai industrial cluster being developed in FECON Invest JSC is set to bolster Hiep Hoa commune’s position as a rising industrial hub in Bac Ninh province.
Gia Binh International Airport breaks ground in Bac Ninh Gia Binh International Airport breaks ground in Bac Ninh

Work has begun on Gia Binh International Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh, an undertaking seen as vital for both economic growth and national security.
LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

LŌ-GOI Group, a major developer and operator of industrial and logistics assets in Asia-Pacific, has opened its first two-storey industrial complex in Bac Ninh.
Goertek Vina factory in Bac Ninh ceases operations Goertek Vina factory in Bac Ninh ceases operations

Goertek Vina has wound up its long-running manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh, marking the closure of its multimedia and audio products operations in the northern province.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bac Giang Bac Ninh export turnover customs FDI Foreign-Invested Enterprises

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam's GDP growth over next two years

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

