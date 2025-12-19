Corporate

Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

December 19, 2025 | 16:43
(0) user say
The groundbreaking ceremony of the Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 (NHIZ II) was held on December 19.
Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

The Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 is also known as Nomura – Haiphong Phase 2, according to a decision issued by the prime minister on December 31, 2024.

This is one of the key industrial projects launched in celebration of the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2026-2030 term.

NHIZ II, invested by PC1 Group, is an expansion phase built upon the success of phase one – the first foreign-invested industrial park in Vietnam. NHIZ I was planned, constructed, and operated in accordance with Japanese standards, and currently accommodates more than 50 high-tech enterprises from Japan and other countries, with a total registered investment capital of nearly $2 billion.

Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

With a scale of 197.16 hectares and a total investment of $170 million (equivalent to VND4.4 trillion), NHIZ II is one of the first eco-industrial parks in Vietnam to be approved in principle by the government. The project is oriented towards a modern, green, smart, and sustainable development model, associated with the circular economy and energy transition. NHIZ II is comprehensively and synchronously planned to meet eco-industrial standards, targeting the attraction of high-tech industries, electronics, medical equipment, and supporting industries. The project also possesses a strategic connectivity advantage, as it is located along a major transportation axis of the Northern Key Economic Region.

Trinh Van Tuan, chairman of PC1 group, said, “The Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 is not only a milestone marking the launch of a new industrial park project, but also an affirmation of the trust from international investors as well as the determination of PC1 Group to accompany Haiphong in realising the goals of green and smart industrial development.”

Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

Adhering to a sustainable development strategy, NHIZ II is committed to being developed as an eco-industrial park with outstanding quality. Ready to become an attractive destination for domestic and international investors, the project will contribute to affirming Haiphong's role as a leading modern industrial, commercial, and logistics centre.

Vietnam Industrial Park boosts supply in north with factory model Vietnam Industrial Park boosts supply in north with factory model

Vietnam Industrial Park in October broke ground on its An Phat-Haiphong industrial ready-built project, spanning 8.9 hectares.
Developing a green, circular, and low-emission IP model in Haiphong Developing a green, circular, and low-emission IP model in Haiphong

Sao Do Group has pioneered the development of an eco-industrial park strategic framework for Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park (IP) to implement environmental protection activities and promote resource sharing and sustainable development among businesses in the park.
Haiphong FTZ: expectations from a pilot model to an economic driving force Haiphong FTZ: expectations from a pilot model to an economic driving force

The implementation of a free trade zone (FTZ) is expected to create a breakthrough in operational mechanisms, enhance competitiveness, and open up new development opportunities for Haiphong. VIR's Son Dzung spoke with Koen Soenens, Sales, Marketing & Customer Services director at DEEP C IZ, about the significance of the FTZ model to Haiphong's development.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 NHIZ II industrial real estate haiphong inudstrial park PC1 Group

