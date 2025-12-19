Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

The Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 is also known as Nomura – Haiphong Phase 2, according to a decision issued by the prime minister on December 31, 2024.

This is one of the key industrial projects launched in celebration of the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2026-2030 term.

NHIZ II, invested by PC1 Group , is an expansion phase built upon the success of phase one – the first foreign-invested industrial park in Vietnam. NHIZ I was planned, constructed, and operated in accordance with Japanese standards, and currently accommodates more than 50 high-tech enterprises from Japan and other countries, with a total registered investment capital of nearly $2 billion.

With a scale of 197.16 hectares and a total investment of $170 million (equivalent to VND4.4 trillion), NHIZ II is one of the first eco-industrial parks in Vietnam to be approved in principle by the government. The project is oriented towards a modern, green, smart, and sustainable development model, associated with the circular economy and energy transition. NHIZ II is comprehensively and synchronously planned to meet eco-industrial standards, targeting the attraction of high-tech industries, electronics, medical equipment, and supporting industries. The project also possesses a strategic connectivity advantage, as it is located along a major transportation axis of the Northern Key Economic Region.

Trinh Van Tuan, chairman of PC1 group, said, “The Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 is not only a milestone marking the launch of a new industrial park project, but also an affirmation of the trust from international investors as well as the determination of PC1 Group to accompany Haiphong in realising the goals of green and smart industrial development.”

Adhering to a sustainable development strategy, NHIZ II is committed to being developed as an eco-industrial park with outstanding quality. Ready to become an attractive destination for domestic and international investors, the project will contribute to affirming Haiphong's role as a leading modern industrial, commercial, and logistics centre.

