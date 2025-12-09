Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong

Speaking at the forum on December 9, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong emphasised that 2025 marks an important milestone for Vietnam’s economy. He noted, “GDP growth is expected to reach around 8 per cent in 2025, a growth rate Vietnam has not achieved again since 2007.” This figure reflects a strong recovery and transformation after years of pandemic disruption and global geopolitical instability.

Deputy Minister Phương highlighted that during the past five years, particularly in 2025, Vietnam has faced numerous challenges. Yet, thanks to decisive efforts from the entire political system, the economy has maintained positive momentum. All 15 socioeconomic development targets are expected to be met or exceed the plan.

Within the recovery overview, foreign investment continues to be a bright spot. By the end of November, total registered foreign direct investment had reached $33.69 billion, up 7.4 per cent on-year; adjusted capital had increased by 17 per cent, reaching $11.617 billion; and capital contributions and share purchases had surged by 50.7 per cent, exceeding $6.117 billion. Only newly registered capital decreased by 8.2 per cent to $15.956 billion, reflecting investors’ shifting focus towards expanding ongoing projects and M&A activities.

The deputy minister assessed that the sharp rise in capital contributions and share purchases demonstrates “the strong revival of Vietnam’s M&A market in 2025”, even from the perspective of foreign capital alone.

He further noted, “Vietnamese investors have continued to play a very important role, even when global investors became more cautious. Now, as the global economy stabilises and Vietnam maintains high and sustainable growth, foreign investors are returning with deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Foreign investors consistently view Vietnam as a safe, stable, and promising destination, especially as global supply chains undergo rapid restructuring.

“Vietnam has become a strategic destination for major global corporations, and an indispensable link in global supply chains, especially in high-tech, electronics, semiconductors, and AI,” he said.

M&A activity has also expanded significantly within these sectors. Global technology giants such as NVIDIA and Qualcomm have already acquired stakes in Vietnamese companies to establish research and development operations and expand AI-related investments in Vietnam. These developments are particularly notable amid a slowdown in global investment flows.

Beyond foreign investors, the rise of domestic enterprises has significantly contributed to the vibrancy of Vietnam’s 2025 M&A landscape. The deputy minister attributed this momentum to Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on developing the private sector, which has created an unprecedentedly favourable policy environment.

He stressed, “The domestic private sector is increasingly becoming an essential driver of Vietnam’s M&A market." More foreign companies are actively seeking partnerships with local firms to expand manufacturing capacity, improve supply chains, and deepen their presence in Vietnam.

In the next phase of growth, Deputy Minister Phương said, “Vietnam will maintain its position among the leading countries in the region in attracting foreign investment, particularly in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and AI. M&A will continue to serve as a vital capital channel in the years ahead.”

Investors from the US, Europe, and traditional partners such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand remain highly interested in pursuing M&A opportunities in Vietnam.

Vietnam is entering what many experts call a “golden period” for acceleration. The Politburo has issued a series of transformational strategic resolutions, known as the “four cornerstone pillars”, including resolutions on science and technology development, private sector development, international integration, and legal reform.

Additional important resolutions have also been adopted concerning national energy security, education reform, public healthcare, and state-owned enterprise development.

In 2025, Vietnam also completed a major overhaul of the administrative apparatus and implemented the two-tier local government model, creating more room for efficient governance and economic development.

Deputy Minister Phuong emphasised, “A new position and new opportunities are opening for the Vietnamese economy.”

The deputy minister praised the theme chosen for this year’s forum, noting that it aligns well with Vietnam’s current development trajectory. He expressed hope that discussions at the event will help businesses and investors better understand market dynamics, identify new trends, and unlock practical opportunities.

He remarked, “The in-depth discussions will provide a comprehensive view of the market, assess sector-specific opportunities, and help translate M&A prospects into concrete deals.”

The forum also serves as a crucial bridge between domestic and international investors, supporting the flow of high-quality foreign capital into Vietnam and strengthening the country’s position as a dynamic investment hub in Asia.

