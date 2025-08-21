Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base

August 21, 2025 | 10:58
(0) user say
LG Electronics' manufacturing facility in Vietnam has earned Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Level 3 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing and certification agency.

CSMS is an internationally recognised framework that assesses whether cybersecurity processes are scientifically applied across the entire lifecycle of vehicles and automotive components, from planning and development to production, operation, and post-production management.

LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base
The certification ceremony was held on August 19 at the Haiphong plant. Photo: LG

The Haiphong-based facility is the first in the world, among TÜV Rheinland-certified cases, to be awarded both CSMS Level 2 and Level 3 certifications simultaneously. This achievement extends the CSMS Level 3 certification previously awarded to LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company's management system, validating Haiphong's ability to apply rigorous cybersecurity measures in mass production.

As LG VS Company's largest vehicle component manufacturing site, Haiphong produces the majority of products supplied to major global manufacturers. By establishing and applying advanced cybersecurity management systems at the facility, LG VS Company has reinforced its position as an industry leader in protecting automotive components from emerging digital threats.

The need for robust cybersecurity at both key administrative and production facilities has become essential amid the industry-wide shift towards Software Defined Vehicles. Cybersecurity risks during manufacturing are increasing, making it critical for suppliers to implement strong, standardised safeguards.

LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base
Photo: LG

Global regulatory requirements reiterate this urgency. The UNECE R155 regulation, implemented in 2021 and adopted by the European Union and 56 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa, mandates that vehicles be certified with a CSMS before entering the market. Since July 2024, only vehicles meeting this requirement have been allowed in these markets, with the US and China also tightening their automotive cybersecurity regulations.

LG has strengthened cybersecurity across all areas of LG VS Company. At the corporate administrative level, LG achieved CSMS Level 2 certification in 2023 and Level 3 certification last year. With Haiphong now Level 3 certified, the company plans to pursue certification for its other major manufacturing facilities.

In 2024, LG also earned the Automotive SPICE for Cybersecurity certification, a standard developed by European OEMs to evaluate the cybersecurity and software reliability of automotive component suppliers. Major US manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, are now adopting this standard for supplier assessments as well.

“Internationally recognised cybersecurity certifications such as CSMS Level 3 strengthen our position as a trusted partner to global manufacturers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company. “Through an unmatched commitment to security and quality, LG will continue to enhance its leadership in the automotive components market.”

LG art exhibition marks three decades of development in Vietnam LG art exhibition marks three decades of development in Vietnam

LG Electronics Vietnam opened an exhibition titled “The Art-effect by LG” in Hanoi on July, marking its 30-year journey of development in the Vietnamese market.
South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam

LG CNS, an IT service company under South Korea's LG Electronics, will develop a hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam.
LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025 LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

Appliances blend space-saving design with sustainability for global consumers.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG cybersecurity certification Haiphong manufacturing facility Vietnam Cyber Security Management System CSMS

Related Contents

LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam

South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam

LG art exhibition marks three decades of development in Vietnam

LG art exhibition marks three decades of development in Vietnam

Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

Expo to showcase latest industrial production innovations

Expo to showcase latest industrial production innovations

Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam

Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam

Thai Nguyen aims for double-digit growth this year

Thai Nguyen aims for double-digit growth this year

Navigating beneficial enterprise ownership disclosure in Vietnam

Navigating beneficial enterprise ownership disclosure in Vietnam

Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum underscores new era of cooperation

Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum underscores new era of cooperation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020