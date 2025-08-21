LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base

CSMS is an internationally recognised framework that assesses whether cybersecurity processes are scientifically applied across the entire lifecycle of vehicles and automotive components, from planning and development to production, operation, and post-production management.

The certification ceremony was held on August 19 at the Haiphong plant. Photo: LG

The Haiphong-based facility is the first in the world, among TÜV Rheinland-certified cases, to be awarded both CSMS Level 2 and Level 3 certifications simultaneously. This achievement extends the CSMS Level 3 certification previously awarded to LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company's management system, validating Haiphong's ability to apply rigorous cybersecurity measures in mass production.

As LG VS Company's largest vehicle component manufacturing site, Haiphong produces the majority of products supplied to major global manufacturers. By establishing and applying advanced cybersecurity management systems at the facility, LG VS Company has reinforced its position as an industry leader in protecting automotive components from emerging digital threats.

The need for robust cybersecurity at both key administrative and production facilities has become essential amid the industry-wide shift towards Software Defined Vehicles. Cybersecurity risks during manufacturing are increasing, making it critical for suppliers to implement strong, standardised safeguards.

Photo: LG

Global regulatory requirements reiterate this urgency. The UNECE R155 regulation, implemented in 2021 and adopted by the European Union and 56 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa, mandates that vehicles be certified with a CSMS before entering the market. Since July 2024, only vehicles meeting this requirement have been allowed in these markets, with the US and China also tightening their automotive cybersecurity regulations.

LG has strengthened cybersecurity across all areas of LG VS Company. At the corporate administrative level, LG achieved CSMS Level 2 certification in 2023 and Level 3 certification last year. With Haiphong now Level 3 certified, the company plans to pursue certification for its other major manufacturing facilities.

In 2024, LG also earned the Automotive SPICE for Cybersecurity certification, a standard developed by European OEMs to evaluate the cybersecurity and software reliability of automotive component suppliers. Major US manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, are now adopting this standard for supplier assessments as well.

“Internationally recognised cybersecurity certifications such as CSMS Level 3 strengthen our position as a trusted partner to global manufacturers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company. “Through an unmatched commitment to security and quality, LG will continue to enhance its leadership in the automotive components market.”

