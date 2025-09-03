Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

QR codes get nostalgic makeover in pixel-perfect gaming revival

September 03, 2025 | 04:00
(0) user say
When inventory software meets 8-bit nostalgia, the result is either brilliant marketing or the most over-engineered barcode scanner in human history.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'OrcaCam' showcases Cambridge's history of innovation and demonstrates how a simple QR code can instantly launch a cross-platform game on any device - with no download required.

OrcaCam, a retro-style arcade game launched by Orca Scan as part of the Grand Discoveries Exhibition, celebrates world-changing innovations discovered in Cambridge. Alt Text: Pixel art screenshot from OrcaCam showing an orca flying above the River Cam, dodging obstacles labelled Neutron and Gravity, with a punter on the river and the game logo in the centre.

As part of the award-winning Grand Discoveries Exhibition, Orca Scan has launched OrcaCam - a retro-style arcade game that challenges players to guide an orca through the River Cam, dodging a series of history-making innovations, including the discovery of DNA, the world's first successful heart transplant, the invention of the webcam and even the rules of football. Each obstacle reflects a real scientific or cultural contribution born in Cambridge.

John Doherty, Founder and CEO of Orca Scan, says: "Cambridge has changed the world in ways many might not realise. OrcaCam is our way of telling that story. Just scan the QR code to start playing instantly on your phone - no app, no install, just scan and play."

Orca Scan's in-house development team created the game, which officially launched on 4 August as part of Grand Discoveries 2025, a two-month event hosted and organised by Cambridge's Grand Arcade in partnership with over 20 leading science and technology organisations, including Raspberry Pi, University of Cambridge, QualComm, Illumina and Supersense Technologies. It invites visitors of all ages to explore the city's scientific and technological legacy through immersive exhibits and activities.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager for the Grand Arcade, adds: "We're thrilled to welcome Orca Scan to Grand Discoveries. Their interactive exhibit and new game bring a fun, fresh perspective to innovation in Cambridge. As a Cambridge-born company, Orca Scan perfectly embodies the city's innovative spirit, and it's been a real pleasure to work with their team, who brought such creative ideas to the event."

A live leaderboard is inside Cambridge's Grand Arcade, and is expected to be seen by over 2 million people during the exhibition. For those unable to visit in person, OrcaCam is accessible online, allowing players worldwide to join in at https://orcascan.com/game.

Founded in Cambridge in 2016 and supported by the Judge Business School Accelerate Programme, Orca Scan helps organisations worldwide track inventory and assets using barcode technology, with no technical skills required. The platform is now used in 167 countries by over 50,000 organisations, including 58% of the Fortune 500.

Please see our media kit for images and gameplay videos.

By PR Newswire

Orca Scan Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
QR code OrcaCam

Related Contents

Widespread adoption of digital payments taking hold

Widespread adoption of digital payments taking hold

The rapid transformation of Vietnam's digital-payment landscape

The rapid transformation of Vietnam's digital-payment landscape

Vietnam, Cambodia launch cross-border QR payment link

Vietnam, Cambodia launch cross-border QR payment link

Cambodia, Thailand launch second phase of cross-border QR code payments

Cambodia, Thailand launch second phase of cross-border QR code payments

Vietnam begins to issue vaccine passports on April 15

Vietnam begins to issue vaccine passports on April 15

Mirae Asset officially launches Miraeasset Credit

Mirae Asset officially launches Miraeasset Credit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020