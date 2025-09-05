LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone

Nam-Sik Jang, head of Vehicle Component Production Cybersecurity

How is LG Electronics advancing its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam?

Jang: LG Electronics has strategically focused on the growth potentials of the 'Global South', positioning Vietnam as a key manufacturing and research and development (R&D) hub in Southeast Asia. Since the establishment of the Haiphong Campus in 2015, LG has continuously expanded its operations to include production of in-vehicle infotainment systems, home appliances, and camera modules. The company has also invested heavily in local R&D capabilities, particularly in automotive components and software platforms such as webOS. This multi-industry focus enables LG to respond swiftly to global market demands while leveraging Vietnam’s skilled workforce and favourable investment climate.

How important is the Haiphong manufacturing plant to LG Electronics’ supply chain?

Jang: The Haiphong plant is LG’s largest production base for vehicle components globally, and it plays a critical role in supplying advanced automotive technologies to major global carmakers. The facility is part of a broader integrated manufacturing complex that includes LG Display and LG Innotek, forming a closed-loop supply chain in Vietnam. Haiphong is central to LG’s global supply strategy, especially as the company transitions towards software-defined vehicles.

What key trends are shaping the automotive components market in Vietnam, and how do they compare with global developments?

Jang: Vietnam’s automotive sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by strong government support, rising consumer demand –especially for electric vehicles – and increasing foreign investment. The country’s automotive components market is projected to grow at over 14 per cent annually through 2028. Globally, the industry is shifting towards electrification, connectivity, and cybersecurity. Vietnam is emerging as a competitive player in this space, with local manufacturers like VinFast gaining market share and international companies expanding their footprint.

Jung Han Kwon, leader of Cyber Security Governance Unit at LG VS Vietnam

What initiatives is the company implementing to strengthen cybersecurity at the Haiphong facility?

Kwon: LG has implemented a comprehensive Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) at Haiphong, including real-time threat detection, secure software development practices, and rigorous vulnerability assessments. The facility also adheres to the Automotive SPICE for Cybersecurity framework, ensuring high standards in software reliability and process maturity.

What does achieving CSMS Level 3 certification from TÜV Rheinland mean for the Haiphong plant and for LG’s operations in Vietnam?

Kwon: CSMS Level 3 is the highest level of cybersecurity certification under the ISO/SAE 21434 and UN R155 standards. It validates that LG’s Haiphong facility systematically applies robust cybersecurity processes across the entire lifecycle of automotive components – from design and development to production and post-market activities.

This certification is now a regulatory requirement in over 56 countries, including the EU, and demonstrates LG’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable mobility solutions.

How does earning a top-level cybersecurity certification enhance LG Electronics’ standing in the global automotive components market?

Kwon: Achieving CSMS Level 3 certification positions LG as a trusted Tier-1 supplier in the automotive industry. It enables the company to meet stringent global regulatory requirements and partner with leading OEMs who prioritise cybersecurity in their supply chains.

This milestone reinforces LG’s leadership in the development of secure, software-defined vehicle technologies and strengthens its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem.

LG secures top cybersecurity certification at largest vehicle component production base LG Electronics' manufacturing facility in Vietnam has earned Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Level 3 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing and certification agency.

South Koreans strive to keep hold of production presence Despite Vietnam’s prolonged trade deficit with South Korea and continuing complexities with the pandemic, the latter is boosting its investment and exports to the former for production and re-export to take advantage of tax cuts under a trade pact.