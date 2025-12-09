FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

In the first 11 months of 2025, Vietnam attracted almost $33.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), up 7.4 per cent on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance. Although newly registered capital dipped, the overall increase was driven by strong rises in both adjusted capital and capital contributions.

The period saw more than 3,695 new projects licensed with total pledged capital exceeding $15.9 billion, up 21.7 per cent on-year in number but down 8.2 per cent in value. The adjusted capital for 1,318 ongoing projects reached nearly $11.6 billion, an increase of 17 per cent on-year.

There were 3,225 cases of capital contributions and share purchases worth over $6.1 billion, marking a 50.7 per cent rise on-year. In November only, the number of cases reported a slight drop, but total investment in capital contributions and share purchases saw an increase of 12 and 55 per cent on-month, respectively.

In fact, $23.6 billion of FDI inflows have been disbursed in the first 11 months, up 8.9 per cent on-year.

In the 11 months, FDI poured into 18 of 21 sectors. Of these, the processing and manufacturing industry attracted the most new capital, with just over $18.5 billion, accounting for nearly 55 per cent of the total and 8.5 per cent higher than the same period last year. Real estate followed with around $6.5 billion, or roughly 19.3 per cent, up 24.2 per cent on-year. Wholesale, retail, and professional and sci-tech activities were following with $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

Among the 110 countries and territories investing in Vietnam over the first 11 months, Singapore led the pack with almost $8.5 billion, accounting for 25.2 per cent of total investment and up 9 per cent on-year. China came next with almost $4.3 billion, around 12.7 per cent and up 18.1 per cent on-year. They were followed by South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong with $3.6 billion, $3.5 billion, and $3 billion.

31 cities and provinces across the country have received FDI. Ho Chi Minh City ranked first with $6.5 billion, making up 19.4 per cent of total FDI. Hanoi placed second with $4.3 billion, capturing 12.7 per cent. Bac Ninh followed with $4.2 billion, accounting for 12.7 per cent, then Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Haiphong.

