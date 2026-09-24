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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ScamAdviser presents agentic AI fraud prevention tools at San Francisco summit

September 24, 2026 | 16:26
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Enterprise security firm ScamAdviser presented its agentic artificial intelligence verification systems at the Global Anti-Scam Summit America 2026 in San Francisco to address online fraud threats.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScamAdviser, a leading brand in global enterprise scam prevention solutions, concluded its successful participation at the Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) America 2026 in San Francisco, organized by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA). Bringing together global leaders across tech, finance, and cybersecurity, the summit addressed pressing digital scam challenges, highlighted by ScamAdviser's product Watchmen's recognition with the prestigious Scam Fighter Award for its outstanding contributions to global impersonation protection.

ScamAdviser Addressing New Vulnerabilities in Agentic AI

During the summit, ScamAdviser's CEO Aaron Chiou led a featured panel discussion titled "The Agent Is the New Victim – From Social Engineering to Agent Engineering." The session brought together industry experts from Google, Gen, AIM Intelligence, and Adyen, to examine how autonomous AI agents are becoming primary targets for digital fraudsters.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents to find deals, compare products, and complete transactions, scammers are shifting their tactics. Panelists highlighted that because AI operates probabilistically, static prompt rules can fail when encountering dynamic web content, hidden malicious code, or spoofed online storefronts designed to hijack AI logic.

"As AI agents increasingly make autonomous decisions on behalf of consumers, fraudsters are adapting by targeting the AI's logic directly rather than human eyes," said Aaron Chiou, CEO of ScamAdviser. "Static prompts defined before deployment are simply no longer enough against modern edge-case exploits. To foster trusted autonomous commerce, the industry must implement active, real-time runtime safeguards that verify every link, site, and transaction before action is taken."

To tackle this challenge head-on, ScamAdviser introduced AgentLooker.ai, a real-time security guard built specifically to keep AI agents from getting scammed during dynamic web interactions. ScamAdviser and its solution partners are continuously testing and tracking evolving threat patterns to ensure security guardrails stay ahead of bad actors and safeguard autonomous commerce.

Watchmen Honored with GASA Scam Fighter Award for AI-Powered Scam Defense

At GASS America, it also announced the winner of The Scam Fighter Award, which recognizes ScamAdviser's Watchmen solution for its outstanding impact in combating real-world digital scams, especially social media impersonation. As a cross-domain Fraud Early Warning System, Watchmen continuously monitors and analyzes corporate communication channels, mainly social media platforms, to instantly detect brand impersonation, mitigate cyber threats, and initiate automated anti-scam mechanisms. Powered by multi-layered filtering, expert rule engines, and Large Language Model (LLM) semantic analysis, Watchmen delivers real-time monitoring and proactive takedown capabilities for businesses and regulatory bodies.

In proven deployments with financial regulators, law enforcement agencies, and municipal governments, Watchmen demonstrated national-level impact, such as contributing to a 38% drop in the share of investment scam financial losses and cutting detection-to-takedown times from weeks to under 8 hours. By turning raw threat intelligence into actionable defense, Watchmen was celebrated at GASS as a benchmark solution for public-private anti-scam collaboration.

By PR Newswire

ScamAdviser

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ScamAdviser Fraud prevention tools Enterprise security firm

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