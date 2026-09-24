Galaxy Macau opens Gao Xiaowu art exhibition at Galaxy Promenade

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 -Founded upon its commitment to enriching Macau's cultural landscape and curating world-class lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau proudly collaborates with acclaimed Chinese contemporary sculptor Gao Xiaowu to present Dream Voyage @ Galaxy Resort: Gao Xiaowu's Art Exhibition at Galaxy Promenade, the integrated resort's immersive luxury shopping destination. Art Exhibition at Galaxy Promenade, the integrated resort's premier luxury shopping destination.

Running from now until 17 November, the exhibition showcases six groups of Gao's representative works across five thematic chapters, inviting guests to reflect on dreams, personal growth, gratitude and love while embarking on an inspirational journey of self-discovery.



The exhibition unfolds in five chapters that explore different stages of life and the pursuit of dreams. From the hope and imagination embodied in "Dreams Begin", to the celebration of individuality in "Breaking the Mold"; to "Dreams Return", which encourages visitors to reconnect with their original aspirations and re-examine their dreams, and "Gratitude Shared", a tribute to sincere appreciation; the journey culminates in "Love Expressed", illustrating how love serves as a powerful force that sustains dreams and strengthens meaningful connection.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday afternoon and officiated by distinguished guests including Mr Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr Ho Hong Pan, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Mr Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources and Administration of Galaxy Entertainment Group and the title feature artist, Mr Gao Xiaowu.Adding a distinctive, authentic local dimension to the exhibition, Galaxy Macau has partnered with the Macau Artist Society to invite six emerging Macau artists, alongside participating fashion and lifestyle brands from Galaxy Promenade, to reinterpret Gao Xiaowu's iconic Future Dreams' in mini sculpture. Through their own artistic expression, each collaborator imbues the work with unique colours, creativity and perspectives. In addition, guests are invited to express their talent at the Colour Your Angel Workshop, where they can personalise a Future Dreams mini sculpture with their own creative touch, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind artistic keepsake and bringing home a treasured memory from their dream voyage.One of China's most recognised contemporary sculptors who is widely recognised for the philosophy of "the moment that is" and the practice of "popular arts", Gao Xiaowu seeks inspiration from the experiences, emotions and aspirations of ordinary people. Through a visual language characterised by humour, warmth and accessibility, Gao explores urban life, social issues and human connection, while conveying a strong sense of empathy and public engagement.Through this exhibition, Galaxy Macau invites guests, visitors and art enthusiasts alike to embark on a dream voyage, rediscovering the significance of aspiration, the value of gratitude and the warmth and connection that love brings.Extending the exhibition's spirit of imagination, art and wonder beyond the gallery space, Galaxy Macau will welcome Dream Friend, a large-scale sculptural installation of a mechanical plush cat at Pearl Lobby from 1 October to 19 November.Nestled inside a giant suitcase, the larger-than-life feline will delight guests with playful movements and lifelike interactions throughout the day. Dream Friend brings to life a whimsical world where art and fantasy intertwine, creating an unforgettably immersive and highly shareable experience for guests of all ages.Guests who fall in love with Dream Friend can also take the experience home. Galaxy Promenade will launch a collection of three limited-edition Dream Friend blind-box figurines, available for redemption with qualifying purchases, allowing visitors to relive the joy of their dream-filled journey with this treasured keepsake.Beyond the exciting exhibitions, guests are invited to discover Galaxy Promenade's latest luxury, dining and lifestyle offerings, creating a multifaceted journey that seamlessly blends art, fashion, gastronomy and contemporary living.Recently unveiled at Pearl Lobby, Ralph Lauren's new boutique at Galaxy Macau brings the signature brand of American sophistication to the award-winning integrated resort. Guests can discover Purple Label and Collection, both available exclusively in Macau at the Galaxy Macau boutique. Complementing the retail experience is Ralph's Coffee, the first and only location in Macau, where visitors can enjoy Ralph Lauren's signature coffee blends, specialty beverages and exquisite, freshly made desserts in an elegant and welcoming setting.Moose Knuckles' first standalone store in Hong Kong and Macau is now officially open at Galaxy Promenade. Celebrated for its bold design aesthetic, exceptional craftsmanship and fusion of luxury and performance, the brand has garnered a loyal global following among fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. The arrival of the Canadian luxury lifestyle brand further enriches Galaxy Promenade's fashion forward, international portfolio. Guests will receive an exclusive inaugural store opening gift with any purchase from now until 30 September, while stocks last.From 26 September, Galaxy Promenade visitors can also visit the newly opened Starbucks Reserve™ Coffee Experience Store, located along Promenade Central and just moments away from Dream Voyage @Galaxy Resort: Gao Xiaowu's Art Exhibition. Here, the aroma of expertly crafted coffee complements the surrounding artistic atmosphere, adding another layer of inspiration and sensory enjoyment to the dream voyage.In addition, a roster of renowned international luxury and contemporary brands have already established at Galaxy Promenade, with more set to arrive soon, including a new Loro Piana boutique, Scents Library, APM Monaco, vinavast, a refreshed On store and a Versace pop-up boutique adding to the cutting-edge and immersive experiential brand showcase.As the world-class integrated resort destination encompassing art, culture, entertainment, luxury retail and exceptional dining experiences, Galaxy Macau continues to enrich Macau's tourism offerings through innovative and inspiring experiences. Dream Voyage @Galaxy Resort: Gao Xiaowu's Art Exhibition represents another milestone in Galaxy Macau's commitment to advancing cultural and artistic development while supporting Macau's vision as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.By bringing together internationally acclaimed contemporary art, local creative talent and enriching lifestyle experiences, the exhibition offers visitors from around the world a meaningful and inspiring artistic journey.The brand-new Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards membership programme transform shopping at Galaxy Macau, connecting guests to over 200 luxury and lifestyle brands through exclusive rewards, member privileges and personalised offers. Designed to inspire discovery and enhance every visit, the platform makes each shopping journey more rewarding than ever. Download today at www.galaxymacau.com/galaxy-resort-app/.

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For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,

www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.