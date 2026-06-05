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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards

June 05, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
Hanoi Centre has been named Mall of the Year – Vietnam at the 2026 Retail Asia Awards, one of the region's most prestigious retail industry accolades.

The award ceremony took place in Singapore on June 3. The recognition honours the iconic retail destination's achievements in innovation, project development excellence, and its positive contribution to Vietnam's retail landscape over the past year.

The success of Hanoi Centre represents an important milestone for Keppel Ltd. in Vietnam and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to creating quality destinations that contribute to the growth of the retail sector and enhance customer experiences in major urban centres.

Located in the centre of Hanoi, Hanoi Centre was conceived as a vibrant lifestyle destination that brings together leading international brands, diverse entertainment offerings, and contemporary retail experiences.

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards
Joseph Low (second from left), chief representative, Vietnam and President, Vietnam, Real Estate, Keppel Ltd and other high-level representatives receiving the trophy

The development is distinguished by its design, which draws inspiration from nature and local culture, creating a harmonious blend of heritage, architecture and modern urban living. Notable examples include the preservation of a century-old banyan tree and a historic French-era mint found within the development site.

Prior to its opening last December, Hanoi Centre achieved an occupancy rate of over 90 per cent, reflecting strong interest from both local and international retailers. Within a short period of operation, the mall has emerged as one of Hanoi’s most popular lifestyle destinations, attracting strong visitor traffic and generating significant engagement across digital platforms.

Positioned as a destination for both local and international visitors, Hanoi Centre offers a diverse mix of retail, dining and entertainment experiences. The development also contributes to enhancing the retail experience in Hanoi and supports the continued evolution of the city’s modern retail sector.

"We have many years of experience developing and running commercial projects across the region," said Joseph Low, chief representative of Vietnam and president of Vietnam Real Estate at Keppel. "Our approach is simple: we turn everyday malls into exciting destinations for everyone to enjoy. Hanoi Centre reflects this vision by bringing together heritage, thoughtful design, and modern lifestyle experiences in the heart of Hanoi."

The Retail Asia Awards is an annual awards programme that celebrates outstanding retailers, brands and retail developments across the Asia Pacific region. Established by Retail Asia magazine in 2004, the awards mark their 21st edition in 2026 and recognise innovation, leadership and significant contributions to the advancement of the retail industry.

The recognition of Hanoi Centre as Mall of the Year – Vietnam further underscores Keppel’s capabilities and experience in creating and managing high-quality retail assets.

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards
Hanoi Centre

Globally, Keppel has a strong track record in retail development and a presence across East Asia, including established retail markets such as Singapore and China. Leveraging its integrated capabilities spanning concept development, tenant management and mall operations, Keppel provides customised retail solutions tailored to the needs of different markets and stakeholders.

Keppel’s involvement in Vietnam’s retail sector spans multiple asset classes and functional areas, including ownership, joint ventures, master leases, development, advisory, and third-party management.

Hanoi Centre: a multi-experiential retail landmark Hanoi Centre: a multi-experiential retail landmark

More than a shopping destination, Hanoi Centre is envisioned as an integrated experiential hub, where modern amenities converge with the cultural richness of urban life.
Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape

Hanoi Centre, a flagship retail development managed by Keppel, is emerging as a focal point in Vietnam’s fast-changing retail landscape – reflecting the country’s shifting consumer habits and rising demand from international brands.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
keppel Hanoi centre retail mall Retail Asia Awards

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