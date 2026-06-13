Intel marks 20 years of Vietnam factory as largest in its network

On June 12, Intel marked two decades since it broke ground at Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) in 2006 with just a few hundred employees. The company describes that initial investment as a bold and visionary decision. Today, IPV employs about 6,500 workers in the high-tech sector.

Intel has committed to investing $4.1 billion in Vietnam. The facility plays a vital role in Intel’s manufacturing network, with a diverse product portfolio, including the cutting-edge product Intel Series 3 for next-gen AI PC based on Intel 18A process node. IPV has produced over 4 billion units of product and contributed over $110 billion in export value. In 2025 alone, IPV contributed $11.67 billion in export value, which accounted for 57 per cent of the total export turnover of SHTP and about 12 per cent of the total export turnover of Ho Chi Minh City.

One of Intel’s most enduring contributions in Vietnam has been in developing talent. Through close collaboration with the Vietnamese government, Arizona State University, leading local universities, technical institutions and community partners, IPV helped pioneer the country’s first public-private partnerships focused on engineering and STEM education through the Higher Engineering Education Alliance Programme.

The programme has contributed to modernising engineering education in Vietnam, strengthening faculty capability and expanding opportunities for future workforce in technical fields. Intel has helped to develop the foundation on STEM education with added focus to encourage diversity in STEM through training of more than 9000 professors with more than one third of them being females. In recognition of these efforts, IPV received the US Secretary of State’s 2012 Award for Corporate Excellence.

Intel has donated over 30 semiconductor assembly and test tools to SHTP and Vietnam National University, Hanoi to support semiconductor education and research in Vietnam. As the first company in the country to repurpose chip manufacturing equipment for training and research, IPV is helping expand hands-on learning opportunities, strengthen capacity across the semiconductor value chain, and support Vietnam’s long-term goal of developing a highly skilled semiconductor workforce.

Looking ahead to the AI era, IPV is also working with government and local partners to help expand Intel Digital Readiness Programme from AI for Leaders, AI for Citizens to AI for Future Workforce, AI for Youth to accelerate the adoption of AI. This helps to position the country to accelerate its growth under the new AI era.

Intel’s presence in Vietnam has also helped catalyse a broader industrial ecosystem, supporting suppliers, logistics providers and local partners to grow alongside the company. Over the past two decades, IPV has also helped develop nearly 10,000 Vietnamese engineers, technicians and leaders, while enabling more than 600 qualified local suppliers to participate in advanced manufacturing and adopting global standards of innovation, quality and operational excellence. Together, these efforts have helped elevate Vietnam’s capabilities as both a manufacturing base and an innovation destination, while contributing to the government’s vision of developing 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030.

The achievements of the IPV facility are recognised internally and nationwide – it has received the Intel Quality Award, an internal award given to a location that represents and pioneers the values that Intel champions, in 2016 and 2022. Nationwide, the IPV facility was awarded the third-class Labour Medal by the State President in 2017. On June 12, Intel received the Certificate of Merit and the Emulation Flag from the chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and the Certificate of Merit from the Minister of Science and Technology.

As part of its social responsibility initiative, IPV focuses on collaborative programmes and innovative partnerships to create positive impacts on communities. At the IPV facility, efforts are ongoing to reduce the facility’s environmental impact and drive sustainable development. These efforts have resulted in the facility saving more than 60 million kWh of electricity, utilising 3.2 million kWh of green electricity, reducing net emissions of more than 16,400 tonnes of carbon, 100 per cent treatment and recycling of hazardous waste, recycling 99 per cent of waste, and saving and recycling of over 1.5 million cubic metres of water.

IPV has also invested about $22 million in initiatives that support education, environment, safety and health across Vietnam, including VND10 billion ($384,615) aid to support Vietnam in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Intel's employees are also committed to the cause – more than 60 per cent of them are volunteers in corporate social responsibility schemes, having devoted more than 256,000 hours to community service.

The IPV facility is one of the three facilities that Intel has in Asia Pacific and Japan region, and the corporation will continue its efforts to bring innovation closer to the people and push the boundaries through the power of technology.

Intel provides equipment for workforce training and research Intel on May 5 announced that it has transferred over 30 chip assembly and testing devices to Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) and Vietnam National University Hanoi.

Saigon Hi-tech Park to hit $23 billion in export turnover The Saigon Hi-tech Park Management Authority expects its businesses to reach $23 billion in export turnover this year.