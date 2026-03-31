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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WWF, Dong Thap launch second phase of climate resilience project

March 31, 2026 | 11:31
(0) user say
WWF-Vietnam has launched the second phase of a climate resilience project in the Mekong Delta, aiming to restore freshwater ecosystems and secure sustainable livelihoods.
WWF, Dong Thap launch second phase of climate resilience project

On March 27, the Climate Resilient by Nature (CRxN) initiative was launched in Tram Chim, Dong Thap province, in collaboration with Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment. Funded by the Australian government through the Mekong Climate Resilience Partnership, the next phase will restore 1,750 hectares of critical freshwater ecosystems and support nearly 2,000 vulnerable residents in Dong Thap and Tay Ninh.

Le Ha Luan, director of Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the province is shifting from conventional agriculture to climate-smart approaches to address climate challenges and sustain livelihoods.

"Nature-based solutions are the key to restoring the natural flood dynamics of the Mekong Delta, which is essential for long-term sustainability," he said. "Through our partnership with WWF-Vietnam, Dong Thap is committed to scaling up successful practices and securing financial support to make them permanent."

According to a 2023 forecast by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, approximately 40 per cent of the Mekong Delta could be inundated by a one-metre sea-level rise, threatening the livelihoods of more than 17 million people. In response, the initial phase of the CRxN saw WWF-Vietnam successfully pilot nature-based solutions, that supported communities to adapt to changing flood dynamics.

By introducing innovative flood-based livelihood models such as floating rice cultivation and integrated lotus-fish farming, the scheme proved that ecological restoration and economic growth can go hand-in-hand. These scientifically backed models restored the natural floodplains, boosted local incomes, and contributed to a 25 per cent reduction greenhouse gas emissions.

Gillian Bird, Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Vietnam to support a more inclusive and resilient Mekong subregion. By building on the strong foundation of our earlier work, we will have a positive impact on local people’s lives and the planet, by restoring ecosystems, supporting sustainable livelihoods and building resilience to climate shocks.”

Running through to 2029 across Dong Thap and Tay Ninh, Phase II marks a transformative shift from piloting climate-resilient farming models to scaling proven solutions that restore ecosystems and strengthen community resilience, enabling people and nature to thrive together. This phase will primarily target marginalised communities in the buffer zones of the Lang Sen Wetland Reserves and Tram Chim National Park.

Vuong Quoc Chien, regional programme manager of WWF-Greater Mekong, said, “The success of Phase I was made possible by the commitment and expertise of all our partners and communities. As we enter Phase II, our focus is on strengthening collaboration to drive landscape‑level restoration, where healthier wetlands, resilient livelihoods, and long‑term climate security reinforce one another. This shared vision is what will enable the Mekong’s people and ecosystems to thrive well into the future.”

Charlotte Sterrett, senior manager of Community Resilient & Adaptation at WWF-Australia stated, "Phase II of Climate Resilient by Nature programme marks progression from piloting solutions to building pathways for scale. By making value of high-integrity locally led nature‑based solutions visible, we can unlock investment that sustains community-led approaches long after project cycles end."

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
dong thap WWF Mekong Delta environment

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