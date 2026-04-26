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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OSI Holdings and Keppel sign strategic cooperation agreement

April 26, 2026 | 08:00
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OSI Holdings JSC and Keppel Ltd., a global asset manager and operator, through its real estate division in Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation agreement on April 24, on developing sustainable and iconic real estate projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
OSI Holdings and Keppel sign strategic cooperation agreement
Representatives of OSI Holdings and Keppel's leadership at the signing ceremony

This cooperation is expected to leverage the core strengths of both parties, combining OSI Holdings’ pragmatic product-development mindset and local market acumen with Keppel’s asset management and operating capabilities, as well as its smart and sustainable real estate solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by the senior leadership from both organisations. Speaking at the event, Tran Tung Linh, chairman of the Board of Directors of OSI Holdings, shared that partnering with Keppel is a meticulously prepared strategic move for OSI Holdings.

"We do not merely seek a partner to supplement resources; we seek an organisation that shares our philosophy of sustainable development, measuring success by the quality of life of our residents. Keppel is precisely that preferred partner," said Linh.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam and President, Vietnam, Real Estate, Keppel Ltd., said that Keppel has had a longstanding presence in Vietnam, spanning around four decades, and is committed to the market’s long-term growth.

“OSI Holdings is a partner we value for its deep market insight, clear vision and strong execution capabilities, which together form a solid foundation for collaboration on distinctive projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City,” he added.

Under this framework, OSI Holdings and Keppel will apply comprehensive cooperation model, spanning market research, conceptual development, financial solutions, construction, and operation. The two parties aim to pioneer real estate products that not only meet modern living standards but also contribute to shaping a premium urban landscape for Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

OSI Holdings is a real estate developer recognised for its team of international experts and meticulously invested in residential and Grade A office projects. These developments are systematically deployed in the Tay Ho Tay area as well as other prime locations across Hanoi.

Keppel Ltd. is a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity. Headquartered in Singapore, Keppel operates in more than 20 countries worldwide, providing critical infrastructure and services for renewables, clean energy, decarbonisation, sustainable urban renewal and digital connectivity.

In Vietnam, Keppel is a pioneer and one of the largest foreign real estate investors with a quality portfolio in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including Grade A offices, residential properties, retail malls, integrated townships and award-winning serviced apartments, with a total registered investment capital of about $3.9 billion.

Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

Saigon Centre, Keppel’s flagship mixed-use development in Vietnam, on February 4 achieved a significant milestone with its office and serviced apartment components awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design platinum, and its retail mall component receiving LEED gold certification by the US Green Building Council.
Keppel expand Living Well initiative in Mekong Delta Keppel expand Living Well initiative in Mekong Delta

Keppel marked the fifth anniversary of its Living Well initiative, its flagship corporate social responsibility programme dedicated to improving access to clean water for communities affected by saltwater intrusion, by supporting a seminar on water security and expanding its outreach in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta through the installation of new solar-powered water filtration systems.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
OSI Holdings keppel strategic cooperation Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City real estate

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