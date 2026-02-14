Keppel co-hosts Home Hanoi Xuan festival in Hanoi

Keppel is co-organising the sixth edition of Home Hanoi Xuan with Sovico Group, Phu Long, and Mailand Hanoi City. The festival, a signature spring flower street and key annual event at Mailand Hanoi City, runs from February 7 to 22 along Thang Long Boulevard in Son Dong Ward, Hanoi, providing a platform for Keppel to engage with the local community while showcasing its latest developments and urban space solutions.

Delegates mark the launch of Home Hanoi Xuan 2026 at the opening ceremony.

Keppel’s involvement in Home Hanoi Xuan 2026 reflects a shared vision with Mailand Hanoi City, the festival’s host and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative City, which places culture, creativity and innovation at the heart of urban development. This aligns closely with Keppel’s commitment to delivering sustainable and customer-centric solutions that enrich people and communities.

According to Joseph Low, president (Vietnam), Real Estate, Keppel, the company is delighted to be co-organising the event with long-standing partners, Sovico Group and Phu Long.

“Keppel has been present in Vietnam for more than 30 years and remains committed to leveraging its expertise in urban space solutions to help create vibrant, future-ready environments. As we deepen our engagement in Hanoi, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the capital’s evolving urban landscape,” said Low.

As a co-organiser, Keppel has curated a series of interactive and family-friendly experiences through thoughtfully designed booths and hands-on activities, inviting visitors to explore the company’s journey in Vietnam and learn about its latest commercial and residential projects.

Visitors to Keppel’s exhibition areas can take part in traditional Lunar New Year-inspired activities such as drawing lots, calligraphy, paper-fan crafting, and other interactive experiences. These activities offer an engaging way for the public to learn more about Keppel and its projects, while receiving festive gifts.

The Keppel projects that will be showcased are Celesta Avenue, which features 43 limited dual frontage shophouses in Ho Chi Minh City; Estiva Charm, the company’s first residential development to be launched in Hanoi within Mailand Hanoi City; as well as Hanoi Centre, the premium retail destination that Keppel manages and operates at 175 Nguyen Thai Hoc street in the capital.

Supported by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNESCO, and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Home Hanoi Xuan contributes to Hanoi’s vision of fostering a vibrant cultural and creative space in the western part of the capital.

This year’s festival centres on the story of Phuc Ma (Lucky Horse), the official mascot of Home Hanoi Xuan 2026, symbolising strength, prosperity, and forward momentum. Highlights include the spring flower street, check-in activities at the central Phuc Ma installation, exhibitions of Vietnamese antiques and traditional costumes, Dong Ho folk painting experiences, and a range of traditional folk games.

