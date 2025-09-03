ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

The two companies announced on September 3 the launch of Seino-ITL Logistics, a joint venture that will provide less-than-truckload (LTL) services – a model that consolidates smaller shipments from multiple customers into a single truck for greater efficiency. The move comes as Vietnam’s logistics sector continues to grow at 14–16 per cent annually, with freight volume reaching 1.67 billion tonnes in the first seven months of this year, up 13.7 per cent on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

This rapid growth underscores the demand for more diverse and efficient logistics options. While the market remains dominated by full-truckload shipping, the LTL model is still emerging but is drawing increasing interest from businesses seeking flexibility and cost savings.

Seino-ITL Logistics is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City and its establishment follows Seino’s acquisition of a strategic stake in ITL on August 1, strengthening the partnership behind the new venture.

Sam Sang, general manager of Seino–ITL Logistics (second from right) at the launching ceremony of Seino-ITL Logistics

Leveraging ITL’s infrastructure, talent, and nationwide network, Seino-ITL Logistics aims to establish a robust logistics network in Vietnam and become a top LTL provider.

Sam Sang, general manager of Seino-ITL Logistics, said, "Our mission is to become the leading LTL transportation company in Vietnam. We are committed to delivering efficient, flexible, and sustainable solutions that empower our customers to continuously grow."

Seino-ITL Logistics owns a modern fleet of container trucks and specialised double-deck vehicles, serving both LTL and FTL transportation services. Customers can conveniently book via phone, email, or the company’s website. With clearly defined transport schedules, fixed timetables, competitive rates, and a real-time track-and-trace system, Seino-ITL Logistics enables customers to monitor shipments and guarantee cargo safety.

The joint venture also inherits ITL’s established strengths as a Vietnam Value National Brand, providing integrated logistics solutions with more than 3,000 professional staff and a network of 40 branches in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar. ITL currently manages over 500,000 square metres of warehousing and operates a fleet of more than 700 prime movers and trucks, and 1,200 container trailers nationwide.

"Seino-ITL Logistics will focus on strengthening road links between Vietnam’s three key economic regions – North, Central, and South – to deliver optimal distribution solutions and unlock the country's full potential," said Sang. "With Seino’s expertise in LTL transport and ITL’s profound local knowledge, we are building a powerful synergy ready to support Vietnamese firms to become more competitive and adapt more easily to global integration."

The launch of Seino-ITL Logistics provides new options for domestic enterprises while marking an important milestone in professionalising Vietnam’s logistics industry, making LTL an essential part of the modern supply chain.

