Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap

November 21, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
SABECO has climbed the 2025 ranking of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable talent development. This result reaffirms the company's long-term vision of placing people and an inclusive working environment at the core of its development strategy.
Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap

SABECO employees took part in the Heritage Journey, spreading a spirit of solidarity and pride in the company's 150-year legacy

This result reaffirms the company's long-term vision of placing people and an inclusive working environment at the core of its development strategy.

The annual ranking is compiled by Anphabe, an employment agency under the patronage of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

In 2025, the ranking was based on an extensive survey of more than 73,000 experienced professionals and a rigorous evaluation of nearly 700 leading enterprises. It is considered an independent and objective benchmark that accurately reflects the attractiveness of employer brands, corporate culture, and employee satisfaction based on real experiences.

This year marks the third consecutive year SABECO has been recognised, and the company has made a notable leap on the ranking. SABECO rose to 34th place, up six positions from 2024. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector for large enterprises, the company also moved up to 14th place, up one position from last year.

This achievement reflects SABECO's continuous efforts to enhance the employee experience and strengthen workforce engagement. The company has proactively built a safe, respectful, and friendly working environment that inspires pride and dedication among its employees.

Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap
SABECO organises internal training programmes to create opportunities for employees to learn and develop new skills

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, SABECO's human resources director, said, “We are very proud to continue being recognised among the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam, and especially to rank 14th in the FMCG sector for large enterprises. For SABECO, the foundation of a great workplace starts with a safe, respectful, and friendly environment where every employee can feel proud, connected, and supported in their growth.”

Beyond fostering career development opportunities, SABECO also emphasizes comprehensive employee wellbeing and quality of life.

Regarding compensation and benefits, Ha added, “SABECO is committed to competitive salary and reward policies, welfare programmes, and practical support to improve the living standards of all employees across the system. This recognition is a meaningful appreciation of our persistent efforts and serves as motivation for us to continue nurturing and developing our corporate culture, creating the best workplace environment for our teams in the years ahead.”

Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap
The vibrant atmosphere of the Heritage Night event brought employees together through engaging activities that strengthened teamwork and connection

Vietnam's recent policies, particularly a resolution on developing a flexible, sustainable, and integrated labour market, have placed new demands on businesses, not only to create jobs but also to ensure high-quality working environments, employee welfare, and opportunities for career advancement.

SABECO's repeated appearances in this ranking confirm its position in the labour market and demonstrate its alignment with the government's direction to enhance productivity through skills development and the consistent application of high human resource management standards.

SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

SABECO's 'Legacy on the Move' series has wrapped up in Hanoi, bringing community activities and city tours that fostered solidarity and support for storm-hit areas.
A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

SABECO's Heritage Journey proves that heritage is not a static inheritance, but a living relationship shaped by celebration and redefined by compassion.
Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO's path to industry leadership Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO's path to industry leadership

In an era when global market forces, consumer expectations, and national emphasis converge towards sustainability, green manufacturing has shifted from a corporate aspiration to an economic imperative. For Vietnam, this shift is especially urgent, and highly strategic.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sabeco best places to work

Related Contents

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

SABECO honoured for sustainable development

SABECO honoured for sustainable development

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy

Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy

5G and AI to shape next phase of digital economy

5G and AI to shape next phase of digital economy

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020