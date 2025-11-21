Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap

SABECO employees took part in the Heritage Journey, spreading a spirit of solidarity and pride in the company's 150-year legacy

This result reaffirms the company's long-term vision of placing people and an inclusive working environment at the core of its development strategy.

The annual ranking is compiled by Anphabe, an employment agency under the patronage of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

In 2025, the ranking was based on an extensive survey of more than 73,000 experienced professionals and a rigorous evaluation of nearly 700 leading enterprises. It is considered an independent and objective benchmark that accurately reflects the attractiveness of employer brands, corporate culture, and employee satisfaction based on real experiences.

This year marks the third consecutive year SABECO has been recognised, and the company has made a notable leap on the ranking. SABECO rose to 34th place, up six positions from 2024. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector for large enterprises, the company also moved up to 14th place, up one position from last year.

This achievement reflects SABECO's continuous efforts to enhance the employee experience and strengthen workforce engagement. The company has proactively built a safe, respectful, and friendly working environment that inspires pride and dedication among its employees.

SABECO organises internal training programmes to create opportunities for employees to learn and develop new skills

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, SABECO's human resources director, said, “We are very proud to continue being recognised among the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam, and especially to rank 14th in the FMCG sector for large enterprises. For SABECO, the foundation of a great workplace starts with a safe, respectful, and friendly environment where every employee can feel proud, connected, and supported in their growth.”

Beyond fostering career development opportunities, SABECO also emphasizes comprehensive employee wellbeing and quality of life.

Regarding compensation and benefits, Ha added, “SABECO is committed to competitive salary and reward policies, welfare programmes, and practical support to improve the living standards of all employees across the system. This recognition is a meaningful appreciation of our persistent efforts and serves as motivation for us to continue nurturing and developing our corporate culture, creating the best workplace environment for our teams in the years ahead.”

The vibrant atmosphere of the Heritage Night event brought employees together through engaging activities that strengthened teamwork and connection

Vietnam's recent policies, particularly a resolution on developing a flexible, sustainable, and integrated labour market, have placed new demands on businesses, not only to create jobs but also to ensure high-quality working environments, employee welfare, and opportunities for career advancement.

SABECO's repeated appearances in this ranking confirm its position in the labour market and demonstrate its alignment with the government's direction to enhance productivity through skills development and the consistent application of high human resource management standards.

