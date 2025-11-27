Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi workshop targets market access for women-owned firms

November 27, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
A workshop aimed at boosting the competitiveness of female-led businesses was held in Hanoi through a collaboration between the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council and UN Women.
Hanoi workshop targets market access for women-owned firms

Held on November 25, the event was organised by the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in cooperation with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

It formed part of a project on enhancing women’s economic empowerment through improved market access, drawing more than 100 delegates from ministries, international organisations, business associations, women’s networks, companies that have signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and women-owned enterprises.

Speaking at the workshop, Mai Thi Dieu Huyen, vice chair of the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council, explained the importance of gender equality in fostering sustainable business growth.

“Gender equality is essential for businesses to strengthen their competitive edge in the new era. When companies respect differences, ensure equal opportunities, and adopt gender-responsive procurement practices, they unlock access to larger, more professional, and more sustainable supply chains,” she said.

Huyen also reaffirmed the council’s commitment to serving as a bridge that supports businesses, especially women-owned enterprises, in accessing knowledge, tools, and new markets. “We hope each business leaves today’s event with renewed energy, fresh thinking, and valuable connections to accelerate growth in the time ahead,” she added.

Over nearly four decades of reform, Vietnam’s private sector has become a key driver of growth, contributing around 45 per cent of GDP, 33 per cent of the state budget, and accounting for 97 per cent of all enterprises.

Women-owned businesses account for 24 per cent of the total, yet many still face barriers such as small scale, limited access to finance, weak market linkages and fewer opportunities to enter major supply chains. In response, UN Women-led initiatives including the WEPs and Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) are emerging as global trends that help businesses strengthen sustainable competitiveness, expand market access, attract responsible investors and generate positive social impact.

Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, UN Women representative in Vietnam, said, “When government agencies, the private sector, and development partners work together, we can advance gender equality and fuel the development of the entire economy and society. UN Women stands ready to accompany Vietnam in creating more success stories from gender-responsive businesses.”

During the workshop, delegates discussed emerging trends in gender equality in business and GRP, aiming to strengthen competitiveness and boost market linkages for women-owned enterprises and gender-responsive enterprises.

The event concluded with strong commitments from national partners of Phase 2 of the 'WE RISE Together' initiative to continue promoting WEPs and GRP, laying the groundwork for a more transparent, inclusive, and sustainable business ecosystem. The connections, ideas, and collaborations formed today are expected to open new market opportunities for enterprises, especially women-owned businesses.

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Organon Vietnam and UNFPA have signed an MoU to improve access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health information and services in Vietnam.
FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

The FutureGen Girls Foundation has hosted its inaugural FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award ceremony, celebrating achievements of emerging female leaders.
New phase launched to support women-led ventures New phase launched to support women-led ventures

A nationwide conference reviewed a flagship initiative for female-led startups and launched a new decade-long support programme, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presiding.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UN Women vcci gender equality empowering women

Related Contents

New phase launched to support women-led ventures

New phase launched to support women-led ventures

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

Opportunities and inequalities for women workers in Vietnam's garment industry

Opportunities and inequalities for women workers in Vietnam's garment industry

Women take leading role in agriculture and food systems

Women take leading role in agriculture and food systems

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Experts highlight unpaid care work as key barrier to gender equality

Experts highlight unpaid care work as key barrier to gender equality

Hanoi symposium highlights gender equality research and policy

Hanoi symposium highlights gender equality research and policy

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy

Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy

5G and AI to shape next phase of digital economy

5G and AI to shape next phase of digital economy

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020