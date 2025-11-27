Hanoi workshop targets market access for women-owned firms

Held on November 25, the event was organised by the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in cooperation with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

It formed part of a project on enhancing women’s economic empowerment through improved market access, drawing more than 100 delegates from ministries, international organisations, business associations, women’s networks, companies that have signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and women-owned enterprises.

Speaking at the workshop, Mai Thi Dieu Huyen, vice chair of the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council, explained the importance of gender equality in fostering sustainable business growth.

“Gender equality is essential for businesses to strengthen their competitive edge in the new era. When companies respect differences, ensure equal opportunities, and adopt gender-responsive procurement practices, they unlock access to larger, more professional, and more sustainable supply chains,” she said.

Huyen also reaffirmed the council’s commitment to serving as a bridge that supports businesses, especially women-owned enterprises, in accessing knowledge, tools, and new markets. “We hope each business leaves today’s event with renewed energy, fresh thinking, and valuable connections to accelerate growth in the time ahead,” she added.

Over nearly four decades of reform, Vietnam’s private sector has become a key driver of growth, contributing around 45 per cent of GDP, 33 per cent of the state budget, and accounting for 97 per cent of all enterprises.

Women-owned businesses account for 24 per cent of the total, yet many still face barriers such as small scale, limited access to finance, weak market linkages and fewer opportunities to enter major supply chains. In response, UN Women-led initiatives including the WEPs and Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) are emerging as global trends that help businesses strengthen sustainable competitiveness, expand market access, attract responsible investors and generate positive social impact.

Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, UN Women representative in Vietnam, said, “When government agencies, the private sector, and development partners work together, we can advance gender equality and fuel the development of the entire economy and society. UN Women stands ready to accompany Vietnam in creating more success stories from gender-responsive businesses.”

During the workshop, delegates discussed emerging trends in gender equality in business and GRP, aiming to strengthen competitiveness and boost market linkages for women-owned enterprises and gender-responsive enterprises.

The event concluded with strong commitments from national partners of Phase 2 of the 'WE RISE Together' initiative to continue promoting WEPs and GRP, laying the groundwork for a more transparent, inclusive, and sustainable business ecosystem. The connections, ideas, and collaborations formed today are expected to open new market opportunities for enterprises, especially women-owned businesses.

