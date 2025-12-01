New phase launched to support women-led ventures

On November 30 in Hanoi, local authorities convened a conference to assess the achievements of Project 939 – which backed female-led startups from 2017 to 2025 – and to introduce Project 2415, a new scheme aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs from 2026 to 2035. The event connected virtually with 34 locations across Vietnam and featured a ceremony honouring standout women-led cooperatives of 2025.

Project 939 has delivered strong results over its eight-year implementation. Nearly $16.8 million was mobilised from the state budget, including just under $3 million at the central level and about $13.8 million from provincial and municipal sources. This was supplemented by $8 million in socialised funding, with close to $1.4 million contributed centrally and more than $6.3 million at local level. All targets were met, with several surpassed, demonstrating the effectiveness of the programme in supporting female-led entrepreneurship.

“The scheme has raised women’s awareness and ignited their aspirations, thereby sparking the growing female entrepreneurial movement. It has provided practical support in capital, knowledge, and skills, facilitating hundreds of thousands of women confidently starting up their businesses,” said Nguyen Thi Tuyen, president of the Vietnam Women's Union.

Speaking at the conference, Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, the United Nations Women country representative in Vietnam, stated, “UN Women is proud to work alongside the Vietnam Women’s Union, providing technical support, advocacy tools, gender-responsive budgeting, and global knowledge sharing. We have witnessed Vietnamese women turning ideas into businesses, villages into thriving cooperatives, and challenges into opportunities.”

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Sovico Group, noted that entrepreneurship has never been easy, especially for women, saying, “Many women still have to juggle work and family, social expectations, and the pressure to make a living, especially disadvantaged women, ethnic minority women, and women in remote areas.”

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Sovico Group

Comprehending the challenges, Thao said, "Enterprises such as Sovico, Vietjet, HDBank, and Vikki Digital Bank are committed to supporting the Vietnam Women’s Union – to increase women’s access to capital, enhance digital capabilities, build startup ecosystems, and offer training, networking, and leadership programmes for women in business across the country."

“We have seen women starting businesses from small home kitchens, women selling goods on digital platforms from remote villages, and mothers caring for children while building business models. Women are truly the ‘silent warriors’ of the private economy–quiet yet resilient contributors to growth, innovation, and national prosperity. And society’s mission today is to give women the opportunity to shine,” she said.

"Project 939 has been a source of motivation for Vietnamese women. When women rise, families thrive, communities grow stronger, and the nation becomes more prosperous," added Thao.

Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said, “This event is significant in celebrating effective models and honouring outstanding women. At the same time, it sets out the direction, tasks, and solutions for implementing Project 2415 in the period ahead, with a progressive spirit and long-term strategic vision. The goal is to meet new demands and build a dynamic, connected, and sustainable ecosystem to support women’s entrepreneurship.”

PM Chinh commended distinguished female entrepreneurs, including Thao, and congratulated women-led enterprises such as Vietjet and Vinamilk for extending their reach to international markets and participating in global value chains.

"Women play a central role as an essential component of society," said the prime minister. "Women are also a revolutionary force that has made a significant contribution to Vietnam’s glorious victories throughout its heroic history of nation-building and defence. No matter where they are, in any circumstances, or in any position, Vietnamese women always strive to overcome all adversities, prejudices, and obstacles, strongly promoting traditions and good qualities."

The PM added that women are the keepers of the warmth in every family and pioneers in creating sustainable social values, directly contributing to national development.

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry Ahead of Vietnamese Women’s Day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Boeing co-hosted a seminar on sustainable human resource development in aviation, focusing on gender diversity and long-term workforce growth.