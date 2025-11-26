Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

November 26, 2025 | 10:52
(0) user say
The FutureGen Girls Foundation has hosted its inaugural FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award ceremony, celebrating achievements of emerging female leaders.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - The FutureGen Girls Foundation (the "Foundation") hosted its inaugural FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award Ceremony last Saturday, recognizing teen girls for their youth to careers development. The Award Ceremony was held at The GalaMuse, K11 ATELIER, Victoria Dockside, in the presence of leaders from government, education, and business.

FGG Award Ceremony 2025

Launched by the Foundation in May 2024, the FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award (the "Award") aims to empower girls aged 12–19 to Discover Their Paths. Lead Their Futures. Over the past year, over 600 girls have joined as members of the new Award Scheme. The inaugural Award Ceremony recognized 35 students who have reached the Bronze Award milestone by participating in: skill-building workshops, career experiences, and community projects.

Celebrating A Year of Exploration

Nearly 150 guests, including students, educators, committee members, industry advisors, and supporting organisation representatives came together to celebrate the milestone. Guest of Honour Ms. Joyce Chan, Commissioner for Women Affairs at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, congratulated participants and commended the Foundation for providing and expanding access to youth-to-careers exploration opportunities.

"You are all the living proof of Future-Ready Young Women Leaders," said Ms. Chan. "As an international hub of finance, trade and innovation, Hong Kong provides a unique platform for young women to thrive. I encourage our young ladies here to seize the golden opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and professional services, and become 'trailblazers' who break gender and professional barriers, lead women's participation in high-quality economic growth, and contribute to the advancement of both Hong Kong and the nation."

"Our focus through the Award is to level the playing field for teen girls and young women pursuing STEM fields, and also support their exploration of diverse careers experiencing AI transformations," said Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of the FutureGen Girls Foundation. "We aim to build a strong talent pipeline of women and leaders prepared for the future world of work in this AI era."

"Behind every girl who discovers her path through the FutureGen Girls Foundation are the partners who open the door," added Ms. Secy Cheung, Foundation Founding Board Director. "Our Supporting Organisations are the heartbeat of this movement. Their partnership has turned inspiration into action."

From Celebration to Elevation

Having gained recognition under the Award, the Bronze Awardees are now eligible to participate in unique reward opportunities offered through the Foundation's extensive network. These include: interaction opportunities with executives and professionals in media and finance, immersive experiences in the world of production and entertainment, and personal branding opportunities with a leading cosmetic label.

As they received their awards, recipients received a warm round of applause, followed by the Youth to Career Panel "Experts Share: Career Trends and Insights for Youth Today." The career guidance panel, moderated by Mr. Lawrence Hung, Immediate Past President and Executive Council Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management, featured guest panelists Serena Tang, Career Development and Training Director (Master's Programmes), HKU Business School, and Selina Wong, Head of Marketing, Jobsdb by SEEK. Together, they discussed the changing landscape of work and how early, hands-on exposure can help students imagine different futures – across technology, finance, law, design and public service.

A Landmark Year for The Foundation

Since its launch, the Award Scheme has grown rapidly — welcoming over 600 student members from nearly 90 schools across all 18 Hong Kong districts. The Scheme has recognised close to 100 programmes, collaborated with approximately 90 Supporting Organisations, and delivered 10 school talks that have inspired girls to explore future pathways.

The Award Ceremony capped a milestone year for the Foundation, which continues to expand its reach and collaborations, including the addition of new committee members and industry advisors, and the release of Season 2 of the DreamTeller Interview Series, spotlighting girls and women shaping diverse fields.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FutureGen Girls Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FutureGen Girls Foundation Young Women Leaders FutureGen Young Women Leaders Foundation hosts inaugural

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020