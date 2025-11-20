Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

On November 17, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Organon Vietnam signed an agreement aimed at expanding access to accurate, timely, and youth-friendly reproductive health information. The deal represents a key step in enhancing sexual and reproductive health services for women and adolescents across Vietnam.

Representatives of UNFPA Vietnam and Organon at the strategic partnership signing ceremony on November 17

Formalised at a ceremony in Hanoi, the partnership highlights the critical link between information access and informed decision-making- an area increasingly important as Vietnam navigates rapid demographic and socioeconomic change.

Vietnam’s population now exceeds 101 million, with more than 20 million individuals aged 10 to 24. This sizeable youth cohort continues to provide demographic and economic advantages. However, persistent inequities threaten to limit long-term development gains.

Key challenges include: adolescent fertility remains high at 34 births per 1,000 girls aged 15-19 (2023), rising to 115 per 1,000 among ethnic minority populations.

Modern contraceptive use stands at 48 per cent among women of reproductive age, yet unmet needs remain significant- 10 per cent nationally among married women, 17 per cent among ethnic minorities, and up to 41 per cent among younger, unmarried women.

Only 18 per cent of adolescent girls report being able to make independent decisions about contraception.

These disparities signal both social and economic risks, impacting labour participation, education continuity, and healthcare costs.

The collaboration aims to address systemic barriers that hinder equitable access to sexual and reproductive health information. It aligns closely with Vietnam’s efforts to strengthen its human capital base and sustain inclusive growth. Under the MoU, Organon Vietnam and UNFPA will work across three strategic areas:

1. Generating data and insights to inform evidence-based policy;

2. Strengthening systems and capacity, especially in underserved communities;

3. Driving public education and innovation to raise awareness and close knowledge gaps among adolescents and women.

The initiative also supports broader objectives, including reducing adolescent pregnancy, increasing access to family planning, and encouraging decision-making autonomy.

Leadership perspectives

“Access to accurate information is the foundation of health equity,” said Vo Thi Thuy Ha, general director of Organon Vietnam.

“This partnership is about ensuring that every Vietnamese woman has the knowledge and confidence to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health. Organon is deeply committed to improving the health and wellbeing of women, recognising that when women thrive, families and communities thrive. Our goal is to create a healthier future by listening to women and addressing the gaps in healthcare that affect their lives and society.”

“We will continue working to ensure that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person can reach their full potential,” said Matt Jackson, UNFPA’s representative in Vietnam.

“By equipping youth with accurate information and ensuring access to high-quality, stigma-free services, we can create a future where all contribute and thrive. This commitment lies at the heart of UNFPA’s efforts to achieve our three transformative goals by 2030: ending unmet need for family planning; ending preventable maternal deaths, and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.”

Vo Thi Thuy Ha speaking about the vision and commitment of the programme

The event brought together representatives from the United Nations Population Fund and Organon, witnessed by the Vietnam Population Authority, National Statistics Office, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, and population experts. It highlighted cross-sector collaboration to advance health, education, and gender equality in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The MoU takes effect from the date of signing, with both parties committed to ongoing evaluation and continuous improvement of joint initiatives to ensure lasting impact.

Organon is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the US state of New Jersey, and has a presence in more than 140 countries and a portfolio of over 70 products across various therapeutic areas. The company focuses on women’s sexual and reproductive health and has maintained a leading position in the hormonal contraceptive segment in Vietnam for over 40 years.

