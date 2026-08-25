National Assembly passes Ring Road 5 project

The National Assembly passes the Ring Road 5 project. Source: National Assembly

The approximately 349-km route has a total investment of VND288.26 trillion (about $11 billion) and will run through seven cities and provinces, namely Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen and Phu Tho.

Investment preparations will begin in 2026, while the construction is scheduled to start in 2027. The entire route is targeted for completion before 2035.

The project will require approximately 4,011 hectares of land, including around 1,776 ha of rice-growing land. Of this, 1,590 ha is land dedicated to growing two or more rice crops annually. The project will also require approximately 210 ha of forestry land and 2,025 ha of other land.

According to the plan, for 2026-2030, the central government budget is expected to allocate approximately $2.3 billion to develop around 116 km of the main expressway through Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Haiphong and Bac Ninh.

Previously, before the National Assembly vote on August 6, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh, on behalf of the government, presented a report that responded to and explained lawmakers’ comments and conclusions from the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The preliminary total investment is determined based on the volume of the preliminary design plan and the system of norms, unit prices, and investment capital rates announced by competent authorities, in compliance with the provisions of law on public investment and construction.

In which the cost of compensation, support, and resettlement is calculated based on the volume of site clearance, the unit price of land compensation, the assets on land, the land price coefficient, and the support level applied by the provincial people's committees at the time of investment preparation in 2026.

Construction costs are determined based on the volume of the preliminary design plan. For items that have announced investment capital, the project applies Decision No.425/QD-BXD dated March 30, 2026 of the Ministry of Construction; items that do not have capital will be referenced from projects of similar nature or build-integrated unit prices.

The government also directed a preliminary comparison of the total investment with some expressways being implemented in the area with similar scale, nature and construction conditions such as Ring Road 4, Ninh Binh - Haiphong Expressway.

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