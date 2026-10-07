VIR seminar to explore innovative global supply chains in Hanoi

Photo: VIR

The event takes place on October 8 at VIR's headquarters, 47 Quan Thanh street, Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, as Vietnam enters a new phase of attracting and effectively utilising foreign investment with a growing focus on quality, efficiency, and stronger linkages with the domestic businesses.

On June 8, the Politburo issued Resolution No.10-NQ/TW on the development of the foreign-invested economic sector, marking an important shift in Vietnam's approach to attracting international investment resources after nearly four decades since the economic reforms of the 1980s.

In his direction on the implementation of the resolution, Party General Secretary and President To Lam explained that Vietnam should not pull in foreign investment at any cost, but instead prioritise high-quality investment, advanced technologies, modern management practices and projects capable of generating greater added value for the economy.

Under this approach, a new-generation foreign direct investment (FDI) ecosystem is expected to have a direct impact on investment promotion and attraction and on the business and investment environment, policymaking, local governments and the domestic business community.

On September 22, the government issued Resolution No.280/NQ-CP on its action plan to implement Politburo's Resolution 10. The action plan is expected to translate the resolution’s key orientations into concrete measures, including strengthening linkages between foreign-invested and domestic businesses, encouraging technology transfer, developing human resources and improving the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to participate in global value chains.

Against this backdrop, VIR is organising this seminar to raise awareness of the implementation of Resolution 10 and Resolution 280 and provide a platform for policymakers, businesses, business associations and experts to discuss ways to translate the policy orientations into practice.

A key focus of the seminar will be how to turn international investment resources into domestic economic capabilities by strengthening linkages between foreign-invested enterprises and Vietnamese businesses.

Issues including technology transfer, human resource development, management capacity, production standards and the expansion of domestic supplier networks will be discussed in connection with the broader goal of strengthening the position of Vietnamese enterprises in global value chains.

Photo: VIR

The event is expected to feature opening remarks from a leader of the Ministry of Finance, as well as presentations by representatives of major domestic and transnational groups - Samsung Vietnam, SCG Vietnam, and VPBank.

The presentations are expected to provide practical perspectives from the business community on the opportunities, requirements and challenges involved in deeper participation in global supply chains, as well as the conditions needed to strengthen linkages between foreign-invested and Vietnamese enterprises.

A panel discussion will focus on the new requirements arising from Resolution 10 and the government’s action plan, while exploring ways to create a more favourable environment for Vietnamese businesses to enhance their competitiveness and participate more deeply in global value chains.

The panel will feature Bui Thu Thuy, deputy director general of the Foreign Investment Agency; Phan Dang Tuat, chairman of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries; Nguyen Thu Ha, national director of executive Search & Selection and Hanoi Total HR Solutions Business Development at Talentnet; and Jackson Woo, managing director of SGS Vietnam.

The discussion comes as foreign investment flows into Vietnam continue to grow strongly. According to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2026, total registered foreign investment in Vietnam had reached almost $50.4 billion, up 76.4 per cent on-year.

Disbursed FDI in the first nine months of 2026 was estimated at $21 billion, up around 12 per cent from the same period last year. This was also the highest nine-month disbursement level recorded over the past five years. The figures underscore Vietnam’s continued attractiveness to international investors while highlighting the need to further enhance the spillover effects of the FDI sector on the domestic economy.

Electronics FIEs asked to expand Vietnamese supplier networks Foreign-invested electronics companies are being urged to expand their Vietnamese supplier networks and help domestic businesses move deeper into global supply chains.

Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses Vietnam must look beyond the volume of foreign investment it attracts and focus on forging stronger links between foreign-invested and domestic businesses, enabling Vietnamese companies to raise localisation rates and move up global supply chains, a conference has heard.