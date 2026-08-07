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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

What limited Grade A supply means for occupiers in Hanoi's CBD

August 07, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Hanoi’s office market is evolving as future Grade A supply becomes increasingly concentrated in emerging business districts outside the city centre. While occupiers now have a wider range of location options, Grade A office space within the CBD remains scarce.

This shift reflects the city’s transition towards a more polycentric office market, while reinforcing the CBD’s evolving role – not simply as the traditional business centre, but as a strategic choice for companies that view their workplace as an extension of their corporate image, talent attraction strategy, connectivity and proximity to established commercial networks.

What limited Grade A supply means for occupiers in Hanois CBD
Grade A office supply within Hanoi’s CBD is limited

Hanoi’s office market enters a polycentric growth phase

According to Savills Vietnam, Hanoi's office market reached 2.3 million square metres of gross floor area in the first quarter of 2026. Between now and 2028, an additional 403,000 sq.m of office space is expected to enter the market, with most new supply concentrated in areas such as Starlake, West Hanoi and Southeast Hanoi, where larger land holdings and integrated urban developments continue to support new projects.

This reflects the ongoing expansion of Hanoi's office market beyond the city centre, with emerging business districts accommodating a growing share of future supply. In contrast, Hoan Kiem and Ba Dinh wards, the capital's traditional administrative, financial and commercial centre, are expected to see limited new Grade A office development.

William Gramond, director of Commercial Leasing, Savills Hanoi, said,“New business districts are expanding the market rather than competing directly with the traditional CBD. While larger occupiers are increasingly considering these locations, the city centre continues to attract companies that value corporate visibility, connectivity and established business networks. With limited future Grade A supply, high-quality office buildings within the CBD are expected to remain in demand.”

According to Savills Vietnam, Grade A office buildings within Hanoi’s CBD recorded an occupancy of 95 per cent in Q2/2026, compared with 81 per cent outside the CBD.

Despite commanding significantly higher average rents, Grade A office developments in the CBD (Hoan Kiem and Ba Dinh areas) have maintained stable occupancy on-year, demonstrating that demand remains resilient.

For many businesses, particularly in finance, consulting, professional services and multinational corporations, a city-centre location continues to offer advantages that are difficult to replicate.

Beyond proximity to clients, business partners and government agencies, the CBD benefits from an established ecosystem of commercial facilities, hotels, services and transport infrastructure.

These strengths continue to support demand for CBD office space, while creating opportunities for new Grade A developments in Ba Dinh area, where modern specifications are combined with a central location.

What limited Grade A supply means for occupiers in Hanoi's CBD
The Office – Tien Bo Plaza, 175 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street – Strategically positioned within Hanoi's administrative and commercial core

Against a backdrop of limited new Grade A supply in the CBD, newly launched projects are attracting growing attention from occupiers. One example is The Office – Tien Bo Plaza, located at 175 Nguyen Thai Hoc street on the strategic corridor connecting Ba Dinh and Hoan Kiem areas.

The mixed-use development integrates premium office space, retail, and an internationally managed hotel and serviced residences, while offering direct access to key government institutions, future metro lines and the well-established commercial ecosystem of the city centre.

This strategic location enables occupiers to connect efficiently with clients, business partners and the mature business network that has long defined Hanoi’s CBD.

CBD retains competitive advantage

Overall, the expansion of office development beyond the city centre is broadening occupier choice and reshaping Hanoi's office market. However, this evolution does not diminish the importance of the CBD.

On the contrary, as new grade A supply within the city centre becomes increasingly scarce, the value of premium CBD office development is becoming even more pronounced.

Their appeal extends beyond location to encompass an established business ecosystem, connectivity and long-term corporate image. In this context, developments such as The Office - Tien Bo Plaza are responding to demand for modern office space in a central location.

For more information on The Office – Tien Bo Plaza:

Hotline: 0888 188 175

Email: office.leasing@tidgroup.com.vn

Website: tienboplaza.vn/theoffice

Tay Ho Tay: Hanoi's Grade A international office hub Tay Ho Tay: Hanoi's Grade A international office hub

Hanoi's office-space market is experiencing a significant surge in demand from both domestic and international businesses from one area in particular.
Starlake Tay Ho Tay - premium Grade A office hub Starlake Tay Ho Tay - premium Grade A office hub

Starlake Tay Ho Tay is emerging as the premier destination for multinational corporations and domestic enterprises in Hanoi, thanks to its well-planned development, strategic location, and integrated infrastructure.
The new home of modern business at Hanoi's Starlake The new home of modern business at Hanoi's Starlake

Located in Starlake, Hanoi’s rising administrative and economic centre, Oriental Square by OSI is quickly becoming a standout among the capital’s top-tier Grade A office developments.
Topping out Parc Hanoi - a Grade A office building in Starlake Tay Ho Tay Topping out Parc Hanoi - a Grade A office building in Starlake Tay Ho Tay

Indochina Kajima and partners celebrated the topping out of Parc Hanoi, a 23-story Grade A office building in Starlake Tay Ho Tay on July 8.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Grade A supply Hanoi office market Hanoi CBD occupiers Emerging business districts Grade A office space CBD office market evolution Premium office development

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