Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026

The final round on August 5 saw the competition between two teams from the capital. Ultimately, U11 Hanoi Football Club became the champions, securing a 2-0 victory over another U11 Hanoi side in the final.

Since the beginning of the competition on June 2, participating teams have delivered a series of exciting matches. Spectators have enjoyed spectacular goals, thrilling end-to-end contests, and, above all, the spirit of teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship displayed by young players.

Beyond the competition itself, the tournament gave the children valuable new experiences. Some learned how to cope with defeat for the first time, others received formal football training, while many discovered that making the right pass to a teammate can sometimes be more important than scoring a goal themselves.

Many believe the greatest value of the U11 tournament lies in what the children gain from each training session, away trip, and match they play.

Nguyen Phan Khue, head of the Tournament Organising Committee and editor-in-chief of the Teenager and Children Newspaper said, “The most significant value of the tournament lies not merely in achievements, championship trophies, or medals. More importantly, the young participants build physical fitness, willpower, discipline, and team spirit, while also making new friends and creating beautiful memories.”

Over the past three decades, these values ​​have established the tournament as one of the most professional and prestigious youth football competitions in the country. This year’s season attracted a record 53 teams from 27 localities, demonstrating the tournament's appeal and the widespread growth of the youth football movement in Vietnam.

Khue said that each season has seen improvements in the quality of competition. Meanwhile, the tournament has expanded to more localities, giving an increasing number of children the opportunity to foster a passion for sport from an early age. "I believe sport is one of the factors that contributes to children's well-rounded development," he added.

Nguyen Thanh Thao, assistant sports marketing manager of MILO and Dairy Products at Nestlé Vietnam, said, “It is a great honour for us to accompany the Teenager and Children Newspaper and the Vietnam Football Federation this season. Nestlé Vietnam is committed to developing school sports to create healthy playgrounds for children nationwide. We believe that investing in children sports playgrounds for children is an investment in the holistic development of the future generation.”

A notable example is the Active Vietnam programme, jointly implemented by Nestlé Vietnam in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training, the Vietnam School Sports Association, and local authorities. Through a range of activities, the programme gives children more opportunities to participate in sports activities to foster an active lifestyle as an integral part of their holistic development.

Nestlé Milo continues National U11 Football Championship 2026 On April 6, the Teenager and Children Newspaper, the Vietnam Football Federation, and Nestlé MILO, announced the sponsor for the National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup 2026.

Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event Nestlé's Milo brand has sponsored the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Student Sports Competition for 2025-2026 to promote active lifestyles, health, and well-rounded physical development for Vietnamese students.