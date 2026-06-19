Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

IBTE Hanoi 2026 spans up to 20,000 square metres of exhibition space, featuring over 1,000 booths and more than 500 participating companies from Vietnam, China, and other countries and regions.

Many well-known brands participate and showcase new products, including Dongguan Yuankang Toy Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Zen of Collectible Culture (Shantou) Co., Ltd, 52TOYS, and Hangzhou Katetu Baby Products Co., Ltd.

IBTE Hanoi 2026. Photo: VINEXAD

Some other brands also host product launches and exclusive limited-edition sales at the exhibition, offering unique collaboration opportunities for distributors and brand enthusiasts–creating a comprehensive platform that combines business cooperation with brand elevation.

The exhibition covers five main product sectors, including trendy toys, baby products, intellectual property licensing, toys and stationery. It showcases the latest innovations from various markets, such as educational toys, creative products, childcare and safety solutions, and early childhood education support tools.

IBTE Hanoi aims to meet market demand comprehensively while helping businesses identify key products, secure stable supply sources, expand distribution channels, and stay updated on the latest consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry.

Beyond being a platform for new product launches and distribution expansion, IBTE Hanoi also serves as a strategic bridge, enabling businesses to effectively tap into the vast potential of the Vietnamese market in particular, and Southeast Asia as a whole.

Addressing the opening ceremony, To Ngoc Son, deputy director general of the Department of Foreign Market Development under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said that with positive economic growth momentum, continuously expanding domestic consumer market, growing population of over 100 million, a young demographic structure, rapid urbanisation, and a growing middle class, Vietnam continues to assert its position as one of the leading dynamic consumer markets in the region.

“In this overall consumer landscape, children stand out as a particularly important group, influencing many purchasing decisions of households,” he said. “As people's education levels, incomes, and living standards continue to rise, families are willing to invest and spend more on quality products for their children which are educational, enable to develop skills, creativity, and provide enriching experiences for children.”

He added that furthermore, children's products in Vietnam must comply with legal regulations, be copyrighted, respect intellectual property rights, ensure safety standards, and uphold Vietnamese customs, traditions, and cultural values. In the context of Vietnam's deep integration into the global economy. This is both a legal requirement and a measure of a company's responsibility for green development towards the community.

The Vietnamese government is currently placing great importance on and boosting the protection of intellectual property rights, strengthening inspections, and addressing violations of the aforementioned regulations.

“With the above direction and potential, I expect that the exhibition is not only a place to showcase and introduce products, but also an important bridge helping domestic and international businesses connect, seek cooperation opportunities, expand markets, share experiences, and update on new global development trends, thereby forming a sustainable development ecosystem for the children's products and toys industry,” he said.

Chen Cantao, chairman of Chaoyu Expo said currently, Vietnam and the ASEAN region have a high proportion of young people, and consumer demand for toys, trendy toys, stationery, and children's products is constantly increasing.

“Artistic and creative cultural toys are very popular with young people, the demand for stationery and educational supplies remains stable, and high-quality children's products are particularly favoured by the market. The prospects for the industry's development are extremely broad with countless business opportunities,” he said.

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December, bringing together manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the region to tap into the growing maternal and children’s market.

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) is opening its doors to visitors from December 18-20 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.