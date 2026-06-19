Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

June 19, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
The Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo and the Hanoi International Trendy Toys Expo in Hanoi is taking place on June 18-21 in Hanoi, attracting hundreds of domestic and international businesses.

IBTE Hanoi 2026 spans up to 20,000 square metres of exhibition space, featuring over 1,000 booths and more than 500 participating companies from Vietnam, China, and other countries and regions.

Many well-known brands participate and showcase new products, including Dongguan Yuankang Toy Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Zen of Collectible Culture (Shantou) Co., Ltd, 52TOYS, and Hangzhou Katetu Baby Products Co., Ltd.

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend
IBTE Hanoi 2026. Photo: VINEXAD

Some other brands also host product launches and exclusive limited-edition sales at the exhibition, offering unique collaboration opportunities for distributors and brand enthusiasts–creating a comprehensive platform that combines business cooperation with brand elevation.

The exhibition covers five main product sectors, including trendy toys, baby products, intellectual property licensing, toys and stationery. It showcases the latest innovations from various markets, such as educational toys, creative products, childcare and safety solutions, and early childhood education support tools.

IBTE Hanoi aims to meet market demand comprehensively while helping businesses identify key products, secure stable supply sources, expand distribution channels, and stay updated on the latest consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry.

Beyond being a platform for new product launches and distribution expansion, IBTE Hanoi also serves as a strategic bridge, enabling businesses to effectively tap into the vast potential of the Vietnamese market in particular, and Southeast Asia as a whole.

Addressing the opening ceremony, To Ngoc Son, deputy director general of the Department of Foreign Market Development under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said that with positive economic growth momentum, continuously expanding domestic consumer market, growing population of over 100 million, a young demographic structure, rapid urbanisation, and a growing middle class, Vietnam continues to assert its position as one of the leading dynamic consumer markets in the region.

“In this overall consumer landscape, children stand out as a particularly important group, influencing many purchasing decisions of households,” he said. “As people's education levels, incomes, and living standards continue to rise, families are willing to invest and spend more on quality products for their children which are educational, enable to develop skills, creativity, and provide enriching experiences for children.”

He added that furthermore, children's products in Vietnam must comply with legal regulations, be copyrighted, respect intellectual property rights, ensure safety standards, and uphold Vietnamese customs, traditions, and cultural values. In the context of Vietnam's deep integration into the global economy. This is both a legal requirement and a measure of a company's responsibility for green development towards the community.

The Vietnamese government is currently placing great importance on and boosting the protection of intellectual property rights, strengthening inspections, and addressing violations of the aforementioned regulations.

“With the above direction and potential, I expect that the exhibition is not only a place to showcase and introduce products, but also an important bridge helping domestic and international businesses connect, seek cooperation opportunities, expand markets, share experiences, and update on new global development trends, thereby forming a sustainable development ecosystem for the children's products and toys industry,” he said.

Chen Cantao, chairman of Chaoyu Expo said currently, Vietnam and the ASEAN region have a high proportion of young people, and consumer demand for toys, trendy toys, stationery, and children's products is constantly increasing.

“Artistic and creative cultural toys are very popular with young people, the demand for stationery and educational supplies remains stable, and high-quality children's products are particularly favoured by the market. The prospects for the industry's development are extremely broad with countless business opportunities,” he said.

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December, bringing together manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the region to tap into the growing maternal and children’s market.
IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) is opening its doors to visitors from December 18-20 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.
Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

The Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo and the Hanoi International Trendy Toys Expo in Hanoi will take place on June 18-21 in Hanoi, featuring over 1,000 booths and more than 500 participating companies from Vietnam, China, and other countries and regions.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IBTE Hanoi 2026 IBTE Hanoi 2026 toys baby products market businesses

Related Contents

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival

Railway administrative procedures amended to support investment

Railway administrative procedures amended to support investment

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

New investment model proposed for Hanoi's sci-tech projects

New investment model proposed for Hanoi's sci-tech projects

Swedish companies deepen long-term commitment to Vietnam

Swedish companies deepen long-term commitment to Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam aims for 10 strategic tech firms worth $1 billion by 2030

Vietnam aims for 10 strategic tech firms worth $1 billion by 2030

JICA tax project lays foundation for Vietnam's tax sector modernisation

JICA tax project lays foundation for Vietnam's tax sector modernisation

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020