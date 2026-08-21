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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wayelite Entertainment opens pre-registration for Three Kingdoms mobile game

August 21, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Publisher Wayelite Entertainment Tech Limited opened regional pre-registration for Three Kingdoms: Throne War on 20 August 2026 across six Southeast Asian gaming markets.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – Three Kingdoms: Throne War, a brand-new Three Kingdoms strategy mobile game developed by BBGame and published by Wayelite Entertainment Tech Limited, a Hong Kong subsidiary of Wayi International Digital Entertainment Corporation, has officially launched pre-registration across six Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The game is scheduled to launch in the regions soon.

Three Kingdoms: Throne War officially launches its pre-registration campaign across six Southeast Asian markets.Three Kingdoms: Throne War officially launches its pre-registration campaign across six Southeast Asian markets.

Mark Lee transforms into a Three Kingdoms Alliance Lord, showcasing the game's core promise of "No Forced Grinding, No Endless Farming, No Progress Resets."

Renowned Singaporean-Malaysian actor Mark Lee has been appointed as the official brand ambassador for Three Kingdoms: Throne War. Through a series of humorous campaign videos, he showcases the game's key features, including the concept of no excessive grinding, no tedious farming, and no seasonal progress resets.

According to Wayi International, the title serves as a key milestone in the company's Southeast Asian expansion plans, supported by its experience in game publishing and localized operations.

Returning Strategy to the Heart of SLG Gameplay

Three Kingdoms: Throne War is built around a "Strategy Over Grind" philosophy, reducing repetitive farming and intense early-game competition while placing greater emphasis on alliance teamwork, tactical decision-making, and long-term progression.

Three Kingdoms: Throne War allows players to freely build their own strategic lineups without locking progression behind specific heroes.

Featuring an open hero progression system and long-term growth mechanics, Three Kingdoms: Throne War allows players to freely build their ideal lineups while ensuring that their time and effort continue to contribute to future progression instead of being lost through seasonal resets.

Introducing the Innovative Class System

Three Kingdoms: Throne War introduces a unique Class System featuring five distinct roles: Farmer, Merchant, Warlord, Scholar, and Noble. Each class offers different strategic advantages, encouraging teamwork and alliance coordination. According to the publisher, victory depends not only on individual strength, but also on how effectively players work together to achieve their goals.

Pre-Registration Now Open with Exclusive Rewards

Pre-registration for Three Kingdoms: Throne War is now open across six Southeast Asian markets.

Building the Foundation for Southeast Asian Expansion

Wayi International views Three Kingdoms: Throne War as an important milestone in its Southeast Asian expansion strategy. Leveraging its publishing expertise and localized operations, the company aims to deliver long-term support for players while building a sustainable operational framework for future overseas titles.

The launch also marks the first step in Wayi International's broader international growth plan, helping strengthen its publishing capabilities and brand presence across Southeast Asia.

For more information about Three Kingdoms: Throne War and its pre-registration campaign, please visit the official channels below:

Official Website：https://3kingdoms.wayegames.com

Pre-Registration Page : https://3kingdoms.wayegames.com/active

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wayi International Digital Entertainment Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wayelite Entertainment Three Kingdoms mobile game Three Kingdoms strategy

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