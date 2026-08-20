VLA and ITL launch Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026

The move reaffirms their long-term commitment to raising professional standards, safety culture, and driver quality across the industry.

VLA and ITL signed a cooperation agreement, reaffirming their long-term commitment to raising professional standards, safety culture, and driver quality across the industry. Photo courtesy of ITL

On July 31, as part of the Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, VLA and ITL signed a cooperation agreement and launched the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026.

VLA & ITL launched the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026. Photo courtesy of ITL

Following the successful debut in 2025, this year’s agreement not only marks the establishment of the competition as an annual flagship event, but also demonstrates the commitment of VLA and ITL to developing the programme in a more structured, professional, and sustainable manner over the long term.

“Entering the second season, the Organising Committee expects the competition to engage broad participation from logistics and transportation companies nationwide, expand in scale, enhance professional standards, and gradually establish itself as a reputable professional platform for drivers across the industry,” said Vo Thi Phuong Lan, vice chairwoman of VLA.

The 2026 competition is scheduled to take place in December. Until then, the Organising Committee will execute media campaigns, announce the competition rules, provide registration guidelines, and coordinate with participating companies to ensure all necessary preparations are met.

First held in 2025, the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award made a strong impression with the participation of 25 drivers from 17 logistics and transportation companies, competing in two categories: container and small truck.

Lan noted that the success of the inaugural competition demonstrated that it was more than a skills contest. It also served as a platform connecting the logistics business community, honouring outstanding drivers, encouraging a culture of safety, and encouraging continuous learning and professional skill development across the industry.

Considered the “lifeblood” of the economy, road transportation is a vital link connecting production with markets, accounting for 75.1 per cent of the country’s total freight volume, according to the Department of Transport and Traffic Safety (Ministry of Construction).

In the first seven months of the year, nationwide freight transport reached 1,933.2 million tonnes, a 14.9 per cent increase on-year, while cargo circulation reached 387.6 billion tonne-kilometres, up 12.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, according to Statistics Office (Ministry of Finance). Notably, as supply chains become increasingly modernised, supply chains demand that road transport quality be measured not only by scale, speed, and punctuality, but also by safety, efficiency, and reliability throughout every journey.

This requires drivers to continuously strengthen their skills, awareness, and sense of responsibility to ensure service quality and companies’ reputation. This is also a key driver for VLA and ITL to continue their cooperation in organising the competition, reaffirming their long-term commitment to helping realize this goal.

To Hoang Anh, managing director of ITL, said, “ITL’s partnership with VLA in organising the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award for the second consecutive year reflects the group’s desire to work alongside the Association in building a reputable professional platform for the driver community nationwide.”

“We hope the competition will continue to spread a strong spirit of learning, skill enhancement, and safety culture, while celebrating drivers who demonstrate exceptional driving skills, professional ethics, and safety awareness.”

Beyond recognising top driving talent, the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026, backed by the long-term partnership between VLA and ITL, aims to deliver a broad impact: cultivating a skilled, disciplined, and responsible workforce that elevates overall service quality and boosts the competitiveness of Vietnam's logistics industry.

Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards The Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2025 was held on December 7, an initiative designed to honour skilful drivers and promote safety standards in freight transport.

ITL enhances international cooperation at Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China 2026 For the second time participating in Transport Logistic & Air Cargo China, ITL reaffirmed its commitment to expanding international cooperation, developing a global partner network, and supporting customers in growing cross-border supply chains.