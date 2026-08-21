Allianz Trade appoints Scott Munafò as China chief executive officer

Credit insurer Allianz Trade named Scott Munafò as Chief Executive Officer for China on 20 August 2026, with his executive tenure starting on 1 September 2026.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce Scott Munafò has been appointed China CEO with effect from 1 September 2026. He will be based in Shanghai.
Scott Munafò to lead next phase of growth in China.
On this appointment, Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says: "Over the past decade, Scott has built extensive experience across various regions, demonstrating a strong track record in growing commercial portfolios, building strategic partnerships, and maintaining exceptional customer retention. His international experience, commercial leadership, and deep understanding of our business make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our China operations. I am confident that, together with the local management team, Scott will successfully drive our growth ambitions and deliver continued success in this important and fast-growing market."
Munafò remarks: "Allianz Trade has been part of China's trade story for nearly two decades - built on the strength of our team, our partners, and our customers who have trusted us through every cycle. I am honoured to be entrusted with what so many have built together. My commitment is simple: to keep listening, to keep creating lasting value and to ensure the next chapter sets a new standard."
https://www.allianz-trade.com/en_HK.html
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