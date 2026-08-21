Allianz Trade appoints Scott Munafò as China chief executive officer

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce Scott Munafò has been appointed China CEO with effect from 1 September 2026. He will be based in Shanghai.

Scott Munafò to lead next phase of growth in China.

Munafò joined Allianz Trade in 2015 as part of the Multinationals team and has spent over a decade shaping the company's commercial strategy across four regions. Rising through key account management roles spanning MMEA, APAC, and Northern Europe – including his appointment as Regional Account Director for Northern Europe in 2021 – he was named Group Head of Broker Management and Partnerships in 2025, where he was responsible for defining and executing Allianz Trade's global commercial and distribution strategy and strengthening broker partnerships across multiple regions. Munafò holds an MBA from POLIMI Graduate School of Management (Politecnico di Milano) and a degree in Law from Università Bocconi with a major in Public Sector and Law.

On this appointment, Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says:Munafò remarks:https://www.allianz-trade.com/en_HK.html

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