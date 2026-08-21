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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Trade appoints Scott Munafò as China chief executive officer

August 21, 2026 | 10:26
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Credit insurer Allianz Trade named Scott Munafò as Chief Executive Officer for China on 20 August 2026, with his executive tenure starting on 1 September 2026.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce Scott Munafò has been appointed China CEO with effect from 1 September 2026. He will be based in Shanghai.

Scott Munafò to lead next phase of growth in China.
Scott Munafò to lead next phase of growth in China.
Munafò joined Allianz Trade in 2015 as part of the Multinationals team and has spent over a decade shaping the company's commercial strategy across four regions. Rising through key account management roles spanning MMEA, APAC, and Northern Europe – including his appointment as Regional Account Director for Northern Europe in 2021 – he was named Group Head of Broker Management and Partnerships in 2025, where he was responsible for defining and executing Allianz Trade's global commercial and distribution strategy and strengthening broker partnerships across multiple regions. Munafò holds an MBA from POLIMI Graduate School of Management (Politecnico di Milano) and a degree in Law from Università Bocconi with a major in Public Sector and Law.

On this appointment, Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says: "Over the past decade, Scott has built extensive experience across various regions, demonstrating a strong track record in growing commercial portfolios, building strategic partnerships, and maintaining exceptional customer retention. His international experience, commercial leadership, and deep understanding of our business make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our China operations. I am confident that, together with the local management team, Scott will successfully drive our growth ambitions and deliver continued success in this important and fast-growing market."

Munafò remarks: "Allianz Trade has been part of China's trade story for nearly two decades - built on the strength of our team, our partners, and our customers who have trusted us through every cycle. I am honoured to be entrusted with what so many have built together. My commitment is simple: to keep listening, to keep creating lasting value and to ensure the next chapter sets a new standard."

https://www.allianz-trade.com/en_HK.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Allianz Trade Scott Munafò Allianz Trade CEO Scott Munafò China

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