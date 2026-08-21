HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2026 - Hong Kong luxury lifestyle publication #legend has marked a major audience milestone as it surpasses 500,000 monthly readers, underscoring its continued growth after more than a decade of editorial storytelling across culture, watches & jewellery, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The milestone comes as the publication reflects on 10+ years in media, 100+ cover stories, and an expanding role in Hong Kong's premium print and digital publishing landscape.



Founded in Hong Kong, #legend has developed into a recognized destination for readers seeking curated coverage at the intersection of luxury, culture, and contemporary lifestyle. The platform's editorial scope spans fashion, watch and jewellery, beauty, music, art and design, dining, travel, tech, motors, and wellness, with a focus on the people and ideas shaping modern culture.



"The new readership milestone signals more than audience growth. It marks a broader phase of momentum for the brand as #legend increases editorial investment across its core Culture, Watch and Jewellery, Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle verticals while continuing to deepen relationships with luxury advertisers and collaborators," said Bruce Rockowitz, Chairman of #legend. The print and digital publication currently works with 150+ brand partners, reflecting sustained market confidence in its editorial positioning and audience relevance.



Over the past 10+ years, #legend has published more than 100 cover stories featuring influential figures and culturally significant voices. That editorial body of work has helped define the brand's identity in Hong Kong's media space, where readers increasingly seek quality over volume and distinct perspective over generic content. As print and digital media becomes more fragmented, #legend's growth points to continued demand for trusted storytelling with a clear cultural lens.



"Reaching more than 500,000 monthly readers on our digital platforms is an important moment for us, especially as we look back on over a decade of building #legend," said Steve Rockowitz, CEO & Publisher of #legend. "It reflects the strength of our editorial direction, the loyalty of our audience, and the value of creating stories that connect culture with lifestyle in a way that feels relevant to Hong Kong and the region."



As part of its next stage of development, #legend is placing greater emphasis on the categories that have shaped its readership base and brand identity. That includes continued focus on premium storytelling in culture, watch and jewellery, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, along with expanded collaboration across its creative and commercial network. The company said these priorities are intended to strengthen both audience engagement and long-term partnership value.



The milestone also highlights the publication's role in a changing luxury media environment, where advertisers are increasingly selective about context, audience alignment, and editorial quality. By combining scale with a distinct local voice and premium subject matter, #legend continues to position itself as a strong print and digital platform for both readers and brand partners in Hong Kong.



Bruce Rockowitz and the business of media growth



Bruce Rockowitz has recently spoken about the practical role of innovation and technology in building stronger businesses across media and other consumer-facing sectors. In reported commentary, he has emphasized the value of tools that improve personalization, audience engagement, operational efficiency, and subscription retention, while maintaining that creativity, judgment, and human connection remain central to brand building. That perspective aligns with broader industry shifts as digital publishers look for sustainable ways to grow audience loyalty and commercial relevance.



With its latest audience milestone, #legend is entering its next chapter from a position of measurable traction. The company's 10+ year track record, 500K+ monthly readership, 100+ cover stories, and 150+ brand partners together reflect a publication that is not only established, but still building.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit: https://hashtaglegend.com/about