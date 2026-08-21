Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

#legend surpasses 500,000 monthly readers under Chairman Bruce Rockowitz

August 21, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
Lifestyle publication #legend reached over 500,000 monthly readers on 21 August 2026, advancing its multimedia content expansion strategy under Chairman Bruce Rockowitz.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2026 - Hong Kong luxury lifestyle publication #legend has marked a major audience milestone as it surpasses 500,000 monthly readers, underscoring its continued growth after more than a decade of editorial storytelling across culture, watches & jewellery, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The milestone comes as the publication reflects on 10+ years in media, 100+ cover stories, and an expanding role in Hong Kong's premium print and digital publishing landscape.

Founded in Hong Kong, #legend has developed into a recognized destination for readers seeking curated coverage at the intersection of luxury, culture, and contemporary lifestyle. The platform's editorial scope spans fashion, watch and jewellery, beauty, music, art and design, dining, travel, tech, motors, and wellness, with a focus on the people and ideas shaping modern culture.

"The new readership milestone signals more than audience growth. It marks a broader phase of momentum for the brand as #legend increases editorial investment across its core Culture, Watch and Jewellery, Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle verticals while continuing to deepen relationships with luxury advertisers and collaborators," said Bruce Rockowitz, Chairman of #legend. The print and digital publication currently works with 150+ brand partners, reflecting sustained market confidence in its editorial positioning and audience relevance.

Over the past 10+ years, #legend has published more than 100 cover stories featuring influential figures and culturally significant voices. That editorial body of work has helped define the brand's identity in Hong Kong's media space, where readers increasingly seek quality over volume and distinct perspective over generic content. As print and digital media becomes more fragmented, #legend's growth points to continued demand for trusted storytelling with a clear cultural lens.

"Reaching more than 500,000 monthly readers on our digital platforms is an important moment for us, especially as we look back on over a decade of building #legend," said Steve Rockowitz, CEO & Publisher of #legend. "It reflects the strength of our editorial direction, the loyalty of our audience, and the value of creating stories that connect culture with lifestyle in a way that feels relevant to Hong Kong and the region."

As part of its next stage of development, #legend is placing greater emphasis on the categories that have shaped its readership base and brand identity. That includes continued focus on premium storytelling in culture, watch and jewellery, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, along with expanded collaboration across its creative and commercial network. The company said these priorities are intended to strengthen both audience engagement and long-term partnership value.

The milestone also highlights the publication's role in a changing luxury media environment, where advertisers are increasingly selective about context, audience alignment, and editorial quality. By combining scale with a distinct local voice and premium subject matter, #legend continues to position itself as a strong print and digital platform for both readers and brand partners in Hong Kong.

Bruce Rockowitz and the business of media growth

Bruce Rockowitz has recently spoken about the practical role of innovation and technology in building stronger businesses across media and other consumer-facing sectors. In reported commentary, he has emphasized the value of tools that improve personalization, audience engagement, operational efficiency, and subscription retention, while maintaining that creativity, judgment, and human connection remain central to brand building. That perspective aligns with broader industry shifts as digital publishers look for sustainable ways to grow audience loyalty and commercial relevance.

With its latest audience milestone, #legend is entering its next chapter from a position of measurable traction. The company's 10+ year track record, 500K+ monthly readership, 100+ cover stories, and 150+ brand partners together reflect a publication that is not only established, but still building.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://hashtaglegend.com/about

By #legend

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
#legend Chairman Bruce Rockowitz Lifestyle publication Multimedia content

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Olymptrade partners with HOPE Worldwide for Kuala Lumpur healthcare outreach

Olymptrade partners with HOPE Worldwide for Kuala Lumpur healthcare outreach

Carlsberg Asia partners with RedNote for regional digital marketing campaign

Carlsberg Asia partners with RedNote for regional digital marketing campaign

Wayelite Entertainment opens pre-registration for Three Kingdoms mobile game

Wayelite Entertainment opens pre-registration for Three Kingdoms mobile game

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aiper launches smart robotic yard care range in Australia

Aiper launches smart robotic yard care range in Australia

Sharon AI delivers cloud deployment for global technology client

Sharon AI delivers cloud deployment for global technology client

Advasa Holdings sets Nasdaq stock trading debut for 25 August

Advasa Holdings sets Nasdaq stock trading debut for 25 August

Pizza Hut Burger Bar Expands to 300 Locations

Pizza Hut Burger Bar Expands to 300 Locations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020