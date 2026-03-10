Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the “Vietnam Impact Connect: Capital for Growth” was co-hosted by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) to explore blended finance solutions for Vietnamese SMEs and Social Impact Businesses to connect with the global capital market.

The event was held under the Impact Investment Readiness Vietnam (IIRV) project. This Canada-funded initiative has mobilised more than CAD17.5 million ($12.5 million) in impact investment into Vietnam and strengthened nearly 250 Social Impact Businesses since 2022.

“Canada is committed to partner with Vietnam in building an inclusive and resilient economy. Through the IIRV project, we have seen that with the right support, Vietnam Social Impact Businesses can attract the capital needed to create jobs, improve livelihoods for farmers and address environmental and climate challenges, " said Jim Nickel, Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam

Today’s forum is also an opportunity to explore how Canada’s broader tools from international assistance to development finance can align with Vietnam’s priorities to mobilise private capital and strengthen value-chain linkages. When investment goes hand-in-hand with innovation, technology, and responsible social and environmental practices, it can open new opportunities for trade and shared economic prosperity.”

“The global financing gap to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals stands at $4 trillion. Bridging it requires financial infrastructure to channel private capital to where it is needed most,”

sRobert Kraybill, CEO of IIX said, “Vietnam is well positioned to attract this capital with its Net-Zero 2050 commitment and mission-driven social impact businesses that make it a compelling destination for impact-oriented capital. Through blended finance and innovative instruments like Orange Bonds and the Women’s Livelihood Bond Series, we can reduce risk for investors while scaling impact for millions of people.”

The forum featured two panel discussions. In “Gender & Climate Finance for Inclusive and Sustainable Development,” experts from IIX, EVF General Finance, and Emmay Foods explored how Vietnamese enterprises undertake gender and climate actions and meet the international standards that global impact investors require.

In “Unlocking Impact Capital for SMEs in Vietnam,” investors from FinDev Canada, Beacon Fund, Clime Capital, and Sweef Capital shared how they evaluate the market opportunities, where capital often gets constrained, and what Vietnamese SMEs should do to unlock the next wave of investment.

Cao Thi Phi Van, deputy director of ITPC, shared the organisation’s role in facilitating these connections, “ITPC is committed to creating a favourable environment for businesses that contribute to sustainable socioeconomic development. By partnering with international organisations like Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and GAC, we are positioning Ho Chi Minh City as a hub for impact investment, connecting local innovators directly with the global financial resources required for scalable growth and international market integration.”

The event concluded with a call for deeper collaboration between the government, private investors, and development partners to ensure that Vietnam’s economic growth remains both inclusive and sustainable.