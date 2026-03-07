Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months

March 07, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Vietnam recorded a strong wave of market entry in the first two months of 2026, with 64,484 businesses newly established or returning to operation, up 29.4 per cent on year. The figure reflects strengthening business confidence within the corporate community, according to data released by the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance on March 6.
Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months

In February alone, 11,300 new businesses were registered nationwide, down 53.2 per cent from the previous month but up 11.6 per cent compared with the same period last year. Nearly 6,200 companies resumed operations, down 74.9 per cent on-month and 12.6 per cent on-year.

Meanwhile, 4,257 enterprises registered temporary suspension of operations for a fixed period, down 92.2 per cent from the previous month but up 19.8 per cent on-year. Another 3,492 companies suspended operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, decreasing 52.2 per cent on-month but increasing 17.5 per cent on-year. A further 3,290 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, down 28.6 per cent from January but surging 89.4 per cent compared with February last year.

Overall, during the first two months of 2026, about 32,200 businesses entered or re-entered the market each month.

The surge suggests a strong wave of business formation at the start of the year, reflecting the positive impact of policies aimed at encouraging the development of the private sector.

By locality, Vietnam’s three major economic hubs, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Dong Nai, continued to pull in the largest number of newly established businesses. Among them, Dong Nai stood out with an 82.3 per cent increase, highlighting the growing appeal of satellite industrial provinces.

However, the number of businesses exiting the market also reached 77,000, up 14.9 per cent on-year, equivalent to an average of 38,500 enterprises leaving the market each month.

At the same time, total additional registered capital injected into the economy during the first two months of 2026 reached nearly VND852 trillion ($34 billion), representing a 20.1 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

A closer look suggests that the situation is not entirely negative. In fact, 75.9 per cent of businesses exiting the market chose temporary suspension rather than permanent closure, indicating that many companies are pausing operations to restructure and search for new opportunities rather than withdrawing entirely.

This pattern is also cyclical: businesses often reassess performance at the end of the previous year and register temporary suspension at the start of the new financial year. Most of the companies leaving the market are small-scale enterprises, reflecting the market’s natural process of selection and consolidation.

Vietnamese businesses diversify amid global trade shifts Vietnamese businesses diversify amid global trade shifts

Domestic companies are increasing diversification across Southeast Asia while expanding into Latin America and other global markets, unlocking new growth opportunities amid a changing global trade landscape.
Food safety law issues addressed Food safety law issues addressed

Vietnam is striving to solve issues in implementing Decree No. 46/2026/ND-CP, guiding the Law on Food Safety.
Businesses bouncing back after turbulent year Businesses bouncing back after turbulent year

After weathering a turbulent 2025, businesses across the board are entering 2026 with restored profitability, ambitious growth targets and strategic expansions, positioning themselves for a new five-year development cycle.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
newly-established enterprises

Related Contents

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Vietnam's top 500 value-creating enterprises announced

Vietnam's top 500 value-creating enterprises announced

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Vietnamese enterprises race towards AI adoption

Vietnamese enterprises race towards AI adoption

South Korean enterprises show interest in developing green agriculture in Vietnam

South Korean enterprises show interest in developing green agriculture in Vietnam

More realty businesses established, resume operations in 2022

More realty businesses established, resume operations in 2022

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Women face growing workforce gap as AI reshapes industries

Women face growing workforce gap as AI reshapes industries

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020