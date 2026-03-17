Hateco-APM consortium wins $1.76bn Lien Chieu port development in Danang

On March 16, Danang People’s Committee approved the results of the investor selection for the Lien Chieu container port. The winning bidder is a consortium comprising Hateco Group JSC, Hateco Port Co., Ltd., and APM Terminals B.V. of the Netherlands.

Located in Hai Van ward, the port will cover 172.6 hectares, including 146 ha of land and 26 ha of water, with an investment of over VND45.2 trillion ($1.76 billion).

The master plan includes eight container berths totalling 2,750 metres capable of handling vessels with up to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port is designed with an annual handling capacity of around 5.7 million TEUs, equivalent to 74 million tonnes.

It also features a 5,000-tonne barge berth to support cargo consolidation and distribution, contributing to easing pressure on road transport and lowering logistics costs.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2036. In the first phase, from 2025 to 2028, investors will develop and put into operation at least two berths and key supporting infrastructure.

Last April, Hateco and APM Terminals also celebrated the grand opening of Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal in Haiphong. The terminal will provide two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City. The new berths will be capable of attracting mega vessel services of up to 18,000 TEU size.

As an independent entity of A. P. Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals is part of the integrated set-up of Maersk's ocean, terminals, and landside services. Meanwhile, Hateco Group, a Vietnamese multi-industry corporation, has invested in several major infrastructure projects, including berths 5 and 6 at Lach Huyen Port, the Bac Tien Phong Industrial Park, and the Long Bien ICD dry port.

Lien Chieu container port is envisioned as a green port and an international transshipment hub, in line with Vietnam’s seaport development strategy through 2030 with a vision to 2050.

The project consists of two components. Component A covers shared infrastructure, with an investment of over VND3.4 trillion (around $130 million) funded by the central and municipal governments. Construction began in late 2022 and is nearing completion. Component B is undertaken by private investors to construct the port facilities.

A.P. Moller Holding targets Vietnam for strategic port and logistics expansion Danish conglomerate AP Moller Holding is looking to invest in deepwater ports and logistics infrastructure across Vietnam, aiming to position the country as a key hub in Southeast Asia's supply chain network.

Danang approves $1.8 billion investment in Lien Chieu Container Port Danang People's Committee has approved an investment policy for the overall construction of Lien Chieu Container Port.