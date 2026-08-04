Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guidewire introduces Qusar release for insurer AI agents

August 04, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
Guidewire introduced its Qusar release, including built-in claims and underwriting agents plus Developer Assistants that help developers ship features more than 40 per cent faster than generic coding assistants.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today launched the Agentic Framework in its new Qusar release, enabling insurers to build, deploy, and manage AI agents on Guidewire Cloud Platform. The framework delivers value grounded in Guidewire's deep insurance context across the functions that matter most to the business throughout the insurance lifecycle. Paired with new capabilities across Guidewire's application portfolio, the Agentic Framework empowers carriers to protect indemnity margins, and elevate underwriting decisions, giving them the operational speed and precision to compete with confidence.

The Agentic Framework enables insurance carriers to choose the right AI model for each task and provides AI agents with secure, real-time access to policy, claims, and billing data and workflows. This allows complex, multi-step processes to run automatically, so decisions that once took days can happen in minutes.

"Insurers are increasingly recognizing that AI value comes from deep integration with core business processes, not from isolated experimentation," said Karlyn Carnahan, Executive Partner, Celent. "Agentic Framework addresses this directly by letting insurers deploy AI within their existing systems and workflows while maintaining operational control and compliance."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire-developed agents designed for specific insurance workflows.

  • Claim Summarization for ProNavigator**: Provides adjusters claim summaries, allowing them to focus on complex resolutions instead of manual note review
  • Policy Change for ProNavigator*: Serves as an embedded assistant that helps underwriters and customer service representatives complete policy changes faster, leading to quicker turnaround and improved quote-to-bind ratios
  • Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL)**: Guides claimants through the first notice of loss using conversational AI voice, capturing key claim details to improve the customer experience

"Guidewire AI innovations are helping us transform how we support our teams and serve our members," said Garrett Anderson, Chief Information Officer, Automobile Club of Southern California. "By using AI to summarize claims and streamline key insurance workflows, we're improving efficiency, helping our adjusters focus on higher-value work, and creating a stronger foundation for future innovation."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire Developer and Builder Assistants that understand the Guidewire code base, programming languages, design patterns, and configurations. For application development, Developer Assistants streamline work across Gosu (Java-compatible Guidewire programming language), Integrations, Jutro (Guidewire digital platform), and Functions (serverless extensions)*. For data and product work, Data Curation Assistant for Data Studio* converts plain language into precise SQL, while Product Design Assistant for Advanced Product Designer (APD)* helps automate insurance product configuration.

"By building the Agentic Framework directly into Guidewire Cloud Platform, we are giving developers and AI builders the tools to engineer and safely deploy insurance-aware AI agents into their daily operations," said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire. "Additionally, Developer Assistants help teams deliver solutions more than 40% faster than generic coding assistants*** by combining AI capabilities with the deep contextual knowledge embodied in our platform. Our customers and partners are already seeing the tangible benefits, using these tools to quickly build and deploy AI agents that support both developers and business users."

For more detailed information, please visit the Qusar webpage and the Qusar release blog.

Certain release features may not be available in all regions.

*

Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only.

**

Indicates product feature is available for Restricted Availability customers only.

***

Based on Guidewire internal productivity benchmarks comparing Guidewire Developer Assistants to generic coding assistants across standard configuration tasks.

For information about Guidewire trademarks, visit www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

By PR Newswire

Guidewire Software

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Guidewire AI Agents Guidewire Cloud Platform

Related Contents

GreenCore ships CPG Knowledge Graph covering 3.29m stores

GreenCore ships CPG Knowledge Graph covering 3.29m stores

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

Fynix AI Shop aims to reshape Southeast Asian merchant operations with AI agents

Fynix AI Shop aims to reshape Southeast Asian merchant operations with AI agents

Citi entering next phase of AI integration

Citi entering next phase of AI integration

AnySearch launches search infrastructure for AI agents

AnySearch launches search infrastructure for AI agents

eclicktech explores AI agents owning KPIs

eclicktech explores AI agents owning KPIs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Guidewire introduces Qusar release for insurer AI agents

Guidewire introduces Qusar release for insurer AI agents

ByteDance launches Seedance 2.5 AI video tool

ByteDance launches Seedance 2.5 AI video tool

Hitek signs deal to acquire digital marketing firm

Hitek signs deal to acquire digital marketing firm

Aquatech acquires Metichem to expand MENA, SEA services

Aquatech acquires Metichem to expand MENA, SEA services

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020