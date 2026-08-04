Guidewire introduces Qusar release for insurer AI agents

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today launched the Agentic Framework in its new Qusar release, enabling insurers to build, deploy, and manage AI agents on Guidewire Cloud Platform. The framework delivers value grounded in Guidewire's deep insurance context across the functions that matter most to the business throughout the insurance lifecycle. Paired with new capabilities across Guidewire's application portfolio, the Agentic Framework empowers carriers to protect indemnity margins, and elevate underwriting decisions, giving them the operational speed and precision to compete with confidence.

The Agentic Framework enables insurance carriers to choose the right AI model for each task and provides AI agents with secure, real-time access to policy, claims, and billing data and workflows. This allows complex, multi-step processes to run automatically, so decisions that once took days can happen in minutes.

"Insurers are increasingly recognizing that AI value comes from deep integration with core business processes, not from isolated experimentation," said Karlyn Carnahan, Executive Partner, Celent. "Agentic Framework addresses this directly by letting insurers deploy AI within their existing systems and workflows while maintaining operational control and compliance."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire-developed agents designed for specific insurance workflows.

Claim Summarization for ProNavigator**: Provides adjusters claim summaries, allowing them to focus on complex resolutions instead of manual note review

Provides adjusters claim summaries, allowing them to focus on complex resolutions instead of manual note review Policy Change for ProNavigator*: Serves as an embedded assistant that helps underwriters and customer service representatives complete policy changes faster, leading to quicker turnaround and improved quote-to-bind ratios

Serves as an embedded assistant that helps underwriters and customer service representatives complete policy changes faster, leading to quicker turnaround and improved quote-to-bind ratios Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL)**: Guides claimants through the first notice of loss using conversational AI voice, capturing key claim details to improve the customer experience

"Guidewire AI innovations are helping us transform how we support our teams and serve our members," said Garrett Anderson, Chief Information Officer, Automobile Club of Southern California. "By using AI to summarize claims and streamline key insurance workflows, we're improving efficiency, helping our adjusters focus on higher-value work, and creating a stronger foundation for future innovation."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire Developer and Builder Assistants that understand the Guidewire code base, programming languages, design patterns, and configurations. For application development, Developer Assistants streamline work across Gosu (Java-compatible Guidewire programming language), Integrations, Jutro (Guidewire digital platform), and Functions (serverless extensions)*. For data and product work, Data Curation Assistant for Data Studio* converts plain language into precise SQL, while Product Design Assistant for Advanced Product Designer (APD)* helps automate insurance product configuration.

"By building the Agentic Framework directly into Guidewire Cloud Platform, we are giving developers and AI builders the tools to engineer and safely deploy insurance-aware AI agents into their daily operations," said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire. "Additionally, Developer Assistants help teams deliver solutions more than 40% faster than generic coding assistants*** by combining AI capabilities with the deep contextual knowledge embodied in our platform. Our customers and partners are already seeing the tangible benefits, using these tools to quickly build and deploy AI agents that support both developers and business users."

For more detailed information, please visit the Qusar webpage and the Qusar release blog.

Certain release features may not be available in all regions.

* Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only. ** Indicates product feature is available for Restricted Availability customers only. *** Based on Guidewire internal productivity benchmarks comparing Guidewire Developer Assistants to generic coding assistants across standard configuration tasks.

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