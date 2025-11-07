GreenYellow highlights energy savings strategies

Jeremy Colson, head of the Energy Efficiency Business Line at GreenYellow

As a key participant in the Vietnam Energy Transition Forum, GreenYellow contributed vital expertise on achieving significant energy efficiency gains without upfront capital expenditure.

On November 5, Jeremy Colson, GreenYellow's head of the Energy Efficiency Business Line, delivered a presentation focused on bridging the gap between sustainability goals and financial reality. The session highlighted how the energy service company (ESCO) model allows businesses to immediately upgrade critical, high-consumption utilities – such as ageing chillers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration systems – by transferring the full investment cost and operational risk to GreenYellow.

The presentation drew interest from critical stakeholders within the industry. Colson moved beyond theory to showcase practical applications where businesses gain access to fully funded, multi-technology solutions with guaranteed performance and no operational disruptions.

"Companies know what needs to be done. They see the potential in upgrading chillers, optimising HVAC, and switching to cleaner energy sources, but budget constraints, technical complexity, and operational risks often stand in the way," said Colson. "That’s exactly why the ESCO model exists: to unlock savings, enable upgrades, and transfer the risk."

GreenYellow's participation underscores its commitment to leading corporate in Vietnam towards energy consumption optimisation and decarbonisation. By removing the primary financial barriers, it is accelerating the adoption of energy efficiency projects across the country.

GreenYellow, founded in France in 2007 and expanded to Vietnam in 2020, has become a major player in the energy transition, and a partner of corporates in their decarbonisation journey and quest for energy independence.

As an expert in energy efficiency programmes, decentralised solar photovoltaic production, and energy storage, GreenYellow supports its clients across the entire value chain. The group ensures the study, financing, development, and operation of assets that allow them to produce green, local, and competitive energy, reducing their energy consumption while strengthening their competitiveness.

As of June 2025, projects carried out by GreenYellow Vietnam have helped avoid emissions of over 95,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent. The group also aims to achieve carbon neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 by 2040.

