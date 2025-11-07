Corporate

GreenYellow highlights energy savings strategies

November 07, 2025 | 16:27
(0) user say
GreenYellow, an international expert in decentralised energy solutions, concluded its participation at Vietnam Energy Week 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Jeremy Colson, head of the Energy Efficiency Business Line at GreenYellow

As a key participant in the Vietnam Energy Transition Forum, GreenYellow contributed vital expertise on achieving significant energy efficiency gains without upfront capital expenditure.

On November 5, Jeremy Colson, GreenYellow's head of the Energy Efficiency Business Line, delivered a presentation focused on bridging the gap between sustainability goals and financial reality. The session highlighted how the energy service company (ESCO) model allows businesses to immediately upgrade critical, high-consumption utilities – such as ageing chillers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration systems – by transferring the full investment cost and operational risk to GreenYellow.

The presentation drew interest from critical stakeholders within the industry. Colson moved beyond theory to showcase practical applications where businesses gain access to fully funded, multi-technology solutions with guaranteed performance and no operational disruptions.

"Companies know what needs to be done. They see the potential in upgrading chillers, optimising HVAC, and switching to cleaner energy sources, but budget constraints, technical complexity, and operational risks often stand in the way," said Colson. "That’s exactly why the ESCO model exists: to unlock savings, enable upgrades, and transfer the risk."

GreenYellow's participation underscores its commitment to leading corporate in Vietnam towards energy consumption optimisation and decarbonisation. By removing the primary financial barriers, it is accelerating the adoption of energy efficiency projects across the country.

GreenYellow, founded in France in 2007 and expanded to Vietnam in 2020, has become a major player in the energy transition, and a partner of corporates in their decarbonisation journey and quest for energy independence.

As an expert in energy efficiency programmes, decentralised solar photovoltaic production, and energy storage, GreenYellow supports its clients across the entire value chain. The group ensures the study, financing, development, and operation of assets that allow them to produce green, local, and competitive energy, reducing their energy consumption while strengthening their competitiveness.

As of June 2025, projects carried out by GreenYellow Vietnam have helped avoid emissions of over 95,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent. The group also aims to achieve carbon neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 by 2040.

GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors

Turnkey energy solutions provider GreenYellow announced the installation of compressors at Relifoods JSC.’s frozen goods production line.
GreenYellow and LOTTE Mart partner on sustainable energy in retail GreenYellow and LOTTE Mart partner on sustainable energy in retail

In November, GreenYellow announced the signing of leasing and maintenance agreements in Vietnam with LOTTE Mart, a subsidiary of the Korean LOTTE Group.
GreenYellow celebrates launch of rooftop solar project with TAL Apparel GreenYellow celebrates launch of rooftop solar project with TAL Apparel

GreenYellow Vietnam announced the launch of its latest rooftop solar project on April 2 in partnership with TAL Apparel Limited, a global garment manufacturer, for its subsidiaries TAV Limited and VNG at Vietnam Garments Manufacturing Limited.

By Thanh Van

GreenYellow energy efficiency french companies ESCO Vietnam Energy Week 2025

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

France's Mayoly opens new representative office in Vietnam

France's Mayoly opens new representative office in Vietnam

French investment wave follows strategic upgrade

French investment wave follows strategic upgrade

GreenYellow and LOTTE Mart partner on sustainable energy in retail

GreenYellow and LOTTE Mart partner on sustainable energy in retail

French businesses reaffirm support for Vietnam's green growth at GEFE 2024

French businesses reaffirm support for Vietnam's green growth at GEFE 2024

GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors

GreenYellow partners with Relifoods to enhance energy efficiency with new compressors

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

GreenYellow highlights energy savings strategies

GreenYellow highlights energy savings strategies

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Grand Opening

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Grand Opening

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1

When passion meets heat: the kitchen stories powered by Number 1

