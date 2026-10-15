Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Global design expertise meets a more sophisticated Vietnam market

October 15, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Freek Jansen, Southeast Asia regional manager at Dewan Architects, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about Vietnam’s market potential, the factors shaping project decisions, and how Dewan approaches its role as a long-term design partner in the country.
Global design expertise meets a more sophisticated Vietnam market
Freek Jansen, Southeast Asia regional manager at Dewan Architects. Photo: Dewan Architects

What makes Vietnam a strategic market?

Vietnam is entering a more mature stage of real estate and hospitality development. The market is increasingly focused on quality, differentiation and long-term value, rather than simply increasing supply. We see developers becoming more sophisticated in how they evaluate design, branding, operations and user experience. Vietnam also has strong fundamentals as a hospitality and tourism destination, together with rapidly developing urban centres and an increasingly diverse consumer base.

From Dewan's perspective, the opportunity is particularly interesting because the market is becoming more open to international standards while simultaneously placing greater value on local identity. This is exactly where we believe an international practice with strong regional engagement can contribute: bringing broader international experience while developing solutions that are suitable for the Vietnamese market.

What experience and standards from its international network can Dewan bring to this market?

Dewan is ranked fourth worldwide in hospitality, our international experience provides access to knowledge accumulated during over 40 years and across different hospitality, residential, and mixed-use markets. This includes experience with international hotel operators, design standards, guest experience, planning efficiency, sustainability strategies and the practical requirements of delivering large-scale projects.

However, we do not believe that international standards should be applied mechanically. The real value is in understanding why a standard exists, and then determining how it should be applied within the local climate, culture, regulations, construction environment and commercial model.

Sustainability is a good example. A sustainable solution should not simply look sustainable; it should reduce resource consumption, improve comfort and remain practical to operate and maintain over the life of the project and specially to design efficiently, where all constructed areas are used and no wasted areas or longer than required staff or guest journeys within the premises.

Ultimately, our role is to help investors make better design decisions that remain valuable beyond the opening day and operationally viable.

What are the specific characteristics of Vietnam that an international design firm needs to understand to create a project?

Vietnam has a very specific combination of climate, culture, development economics, construction practices and rapidly changing consumer expectations. Understanding the climate is particularly important because it affects everything from orientation and shading to façade performance, materials, landscape and maintenance. Cultural behaviours also matter, the way people use public spaces, restaurants, residential amenities and hospitality environments can differ significantly from assumptions made in other international markets.

At the same time, a designer needs to understand the practical development environment – budgets, procurement, local supply chains, construction capabilities and approval processes.

For us, local understanding means translating all these factors into design decisions that improve both the experience and the performance of the project.

Tell us about Dewan Architects’ ability to combine international experience with local expertise.

A good example is our work on TUI BLUE Han River in Danang, where the project had to balance the requirements of an international hospitality brand with the opportunities and constraints of its specific Vietnamese location. The design process required us to look beyond the visual expression of the building and consider climate, views, guest experience, operational flows and the relationship between the hotel and its urban context.

The project demonstrates our approach: international standards establish the quality benchmark, while local conditions determine how that benchmark is translated into the project.

This is particularly important in Vietnam because copying solutions from other markets can easily produce a technically correct project that does not feel appropriate or perform as effectively as it should locally.

Global design expertise meets a more sophisticated Vietnam market
Photo: Dewan Architects

How should Vietnamese investors change their perspective when choosing an international design consultancy firm?

We would encourage investors to look beyond whether a firm has an international name or portfolio. The more important question is what international experience can contribute to the performance of their project.

Investors should look at the firm's understanding of their sector, its ability to collaborate with operators and local consultants, its delivery experience, and whether the team understands the commercial objectives behind the project.

An international consultant should not make a project international simply by making it look international.

Our ambition for Dewan in Vietnam is to be seen as a long-term design partner: bringing international knowledge, challenging assumptions when necessary, understanding local realities and helping clients create projects that are both distinctive and commercially relevant.

Ultimately, raising standards should not mean making every project look the same. It means making each project better suited to its users, its location and its long-term purpose.

As Vietnam’s real estate market continues to mature, the ability to combine international expertise with local market understanding will become increasingly important. For investors, the focus is ultimately shifting beyond the appearance of a project towards how design can support its long-term value, performance and relevance to its market.

Dewan Architects 2025: Appointed Lead for Maia Ho Tram Resort Design Dewan Architects 2025: Appointed Lead for Maia Ho Tram Resort Design

Coastal Vietnamese retreat to feature bamboo structures and net-zero systems, giving design blogs Dewan Maia Ho Tram keywords and concept renders.
BIG Investment Group secures strategic equity investment BIG Investment Group secures strategic equity investment

Big Investment Group JSC has secured a commitment of up to $5 million in equity capital from global strategic partner Brookland Group & Partners Limited to fund acquisitions.
ONYX Hospitality Group adapts operational model as 54% use AI travel ONYX Hospitality Group adapts operational model as 54% use AI travel

ONYX Hospitality Group aligned its hotel service delivery with artificial intelligence booking trends, citing data that 54% of travellers use automated planning tools.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hospitality Dewan architecture

Related Contents

MTE conference to explore emerging hospitality and real estate trends

MTE conference to explore emerging hospitality and real estate trends

BIG Investment Group secures strategic equity investment

BIG Investment Group secures strategic equity investment

Fusion Hotel Group announces integration of Ayola and Odua brands

Fusion Hotel Group announces integration of Ayola and Odua brands

Reverie Saigon unveils 2026 mooncake collection

Reverie Saigon unveils 2026 mooncake collection

Meliá Hotels International expands in Vietnam with first Meliá Collection hotel

Meliá Hotels International expands in Vietnam with first Meliá Collection hotel

TUI Academy Hanoi opens to bridge tourism skills gap

TUI Academy Hanoi opens to bridge tourism skills gap

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

MEXC Ventures partners with Corelia Academy: Bringing digital asset education closer to Vietnamese students

MEXC Ventures partners with Corelia Academy: Bringing digital asset education closer to Vietnamese students

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MEXC Ventures partners with Corelia Academy: Bringing digital asset education closer to Vietnamese students

MEXC Ventures partners with Corelia Academy: Bringing digital asset education closer to Vietnamese students

Global design expertise meets a more sophisticated Vietnam market

Global design expertise meets a more sophisticated Vietnam market

AEON to open 13th general merchandise store in Vietnam

AEON to open 13th general merchandise store in Vietnam

Vietnam growth nears double digits, UOB raises forecast

Vietnam growth nears double digits, UOB raises forecast

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020